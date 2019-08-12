ARTECHOUSE NYC Inaugural Installation to Feature Digital Artist Refik Anadol

ARTECHOUSE will open its digital art space in Chelsea Market on Sept. 6 with works by Los Angeles-based digital artist Refik Anadol. The venue, according to the company, is New York City’s first permanent venue constructed solely for new media art.

ARTECHOUSE’s New York location will offer visitors and artists what it calls "the most technologically advanced art platform in the world." The Barco-powered, 16K resolution, 150-megapixel laser projection technology will deliver the largest seamless megapixel count, bringing every pixel alive in the widest color spectrum.

In addition, according to the company, the digital art space will also be the first of its kind to utilize L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology with 32 separate channels, enabling artists to create and deliver new multidimensional sound experiences for live and recorded productions.

"The mission of ARTECHOUSE has always been to give a platform to creators whose work pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of technology and the arts,” said co-founder and art director Sandro Kereselidze. “We are thrilled to debut Refik Anadol’s visionary, groundbreaking new installation, which will engage New York audiences with an entirely new, never-before-seen kind of art experience of their beloved city.”

Utilizing technology along with artificial intelligence and a dataset consisting of millions of images, Machine Hallucination is a synesthetic reality experiment that projects and transforms architectural images of distinctive buildings and spaces.

For its debut at ARTECHOUSE in Chelsea Market, the installation will focus on architectural images of New York City, revealing the hidden connections between unique moments in the city's iconic architectural culture and history. The installation will harness machine learning to render New York's most renowned spaces in stunning new ways, illuminating the city’s architectural past, present, and potential future. Anadol’s previous site-specific digital projections have been displayed at international cultural landmarks worldwide, but never before utilizing technology of this scale and caliber.

“I feel privileged to be chosen as the inaugural artist for ARTECHOUSE’s newest space,” Anadol said. “I’m especially proud to be the first to reimagine this historic building, which is more than 100 years old. By employing machine intelligence to help narrate the hybrid relationship between architecture and our perception of time and space, Machine Hallucination offers the audience a glimpse into the future of architecture itself.”

Tickets for the inaugural installation,—Anadol’s first large-scale installation in New York City—are now available for purchase at www.artechouse.com.