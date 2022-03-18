Arkansas expands VR for job training program after early success (EdScoop)

"A project that uses virtual reality headsets to train people in new careers is yielding promising results, the Arkansas Office of Skills Development announced Thursday."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Virtual reality has proven to be an effective job training tool for the Arkansas Office of Skills Development, which has tapped VR headsets for career training. “It’s very costly to purchase $50,000 [fabrication] machines, $50,000 robots, hundreds of thousands of dollars on welding equipment, welders, materials and so on, along with all the waste that goes along with those materials you need to train people on those devices,” notes Cody Waits, the skills office's director.