Topics

Are We There Yet? Impactful Technologies and The Power to Influence Change (Campus Technology)

By ()

"Learning analytics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and other new and emerging technologies seem poised to change the business of higher education — yet, we often hear comments like 'We're just not there yet…' or 'This is a technology that is just too slow to adoption…' or other observations that make it clear that many people — including those with a high level of expertise in education technology — are thinking that the promise is not yet fulfilled."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Edtech solutions are a means to an end — it's not the tool itself but the problem that is solved by it that is important. Read how reframing and taking control of the narrative can help push innovation forward.