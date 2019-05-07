Another Big Move Hits Higher-Ed Publishing, as Wiley Buys Knewton (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"Another big publisher in higher ed is making a strategic move. John Wiley & Sons announced on Monday that it was buying the assets of Knewton, an 11-year-old company that has at times been held up as the poster child for ed-tech overhype."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Things are really shaking up in higher ed publishing this month — first McGraw-Hill and Cengage merged, now Wiley is buying Knewton. Only time will tell what kind of impact this shifts will have on course materials and OER.