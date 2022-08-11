And the Winner Is: disguise Earns Emmy Award for its Extended Reality Solution

disguise (opens in new tab) has received an Engineering, Science, and Technology Emmy Award for its Extended Reality (xR) technology. Established by the Television Academy, the 74th annual Engineering, Science, and Technology Emmy Awards (formerly known as the Engineering Emmy Awards) were created to highlight individuals and companies that “materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television.” This marks disguise’s first Emmy win.

“Receiving this award is a huge win for disguise and a testament to our efforts to redefine the world of production through our xR solution. We are grateful for our team who keep on pushing boundaries and our community of users who partner with us and use our technology to create amazing productions,” said disguise CEO Fernando Küfer.

In the past two years, the disguise xR platform has helped generate over 600 real-time productions in 50 countries, including LED-based virtual productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime. disguise’s advanced image processing capabilities allow for the seamless integration of computer-generated elements and environments with physical props and performers, creating a blended world where the physical and digital exist in perfect harmony.

For production teams, that means going beyond green screens to capture visual effects, lighting, reflections and shadows—all completely in-camera. Multiple locations can be filmed from a single studio in real-time, leading to a production environment where creative decisions can be made quickly and with improved collaboration from all crew on set. xR technology also provides the ability to extend sets digitally, giving creatives a limitless canvas to explore their vision.

"Back in 2019, we saw the promise that xR held for improved collaboration on sets, added time control while shooting and the ability to capture realistic lighting and reflections from CG graphics in-camera. In the past two and a half years since we launched our xR solution, we have seen wide, global democratization and uptake of xR. The appetite for virtual production is only growing and so is our commitment to listening to customers, building a virtual experience and technology platform and helping our partners create experiences that defy expectations,” said Küfer.

The Engineering, Science, and Technology Emmy Award caps off an exceptional year for disguise. In April, the company received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation. disguise has also won a Cynopsis Sports Media Award for Innovation during the pandemic and has been shortlisted for a CSI Award for “Best Sports Broadcast or Streaming Innovation”, a Growing Business of the Year Award, and a Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Award for Technology Innovation.