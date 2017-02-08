Almo Professional A/V Selected as North American Distributor for Avocor

Almo Professional A/V has become the exclusive North American distributor for Avocor Interactive Touch Screens for business- and education-focused installations.



Almo partners now have access to the complete line of Avocor VTF Series interactive displays, which are designed for the modern workplace to unify and provide collaboration in environments like executive rooms, huddle rooms and lecture halls.

Avocor has joined the Almo Pro A/V 2017 E4 AV Tour, which commences in Chicago on March 22 and in San Jose on April 19. Avocor is also leading an Almo Webinar later this month.

“Our interest in Avocor was sparked by the way the company understands the needs of the changing work and learning spaces,” said Brian Rhatigan, director of business development for Almo Professional A/V. “Avocor offers a differentiating display that brings together the familiar and recognizable user interface of the Windows 10 operating system for tablet-like functionality on a large format, high performance screen.” Rhatigan continued, “Additionally, Avocor’s limited distribution model helps our partners maintain margin integrity and profitability. We look forward to introducing our resellers and integrators to the Avocor team during the spring E4 events.”