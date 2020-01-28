Almo Launches Almo AV-As-A-Service Financial Solutions

Almo Professional A/V is kicking off 2020 with its newest service offering, Almo AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS) Financial Solutions.

(Image credit: Almo)

Through the backing of Almo Pro A/V in the form of what the company calls "flexible and competitive finance and leasing options," Almo says reseller partners now have a "more competitive advantage so they may pursue larger, long-term installation opportunities and provide customers with the latest technology, job site labor services, and recycling/replacement options."

“Integrators and resellers sometimes need flexible options to finance larger projects and grow their businesses. At the same time, their customers don’t want to buy hardware that becomes obsolete in a few years," said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Through our new AVaas offering, the biggest benefit to the dealer is managed cash flow and the ability to get paid up front while offering the end user one monthly payment."

Taylor added that when it’s time for that technology refresh, the reseller who did the original installation is in a perfect position to earn that business again. Almo AVaas Financial Solutions also allows partners to offer end users lease-to-own, recycling, and equipment removal options.

"This financing enables our partners to close deals, accelerate buying decisions, improve schedule replacement cycles, and much more," concluded Taylor. "When the end user customer uses AVaas, they can apply operating funds instead of capital expenditures. Because they no longer own the hardware, they can easily replace it when the technology changes.”