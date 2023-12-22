Almo Corp Harnesses the Power and Passion of Employees

Almo Corporation (#AlmoGivesBack) is continuing its longstanding tradition of selecting local organizations and businesses that are meaningful to employees and donating valuable time, food, and supplies as a way of saying thanks and giving back this holiday season.
In recent weeks, Almo employees organized a food drive for Somerton Interfaith Food Bank; toy drives for St. Christopher’s Hospital Children’s Oncology Department and the Pottstown Cluster of Religious Charities; and pet supply donations for the ACCT Philly Pet Pantry. Almo also became a corporate sponsor to Swim With Purpose, a non-profit organization focused on restoring the aquatic facility for students and the community at Kentucky State University, and a Key Sponsor for the AdcommTV Darknesss2Hope Charity Golf Classic Tournament to fight against human trafficking.
“Almo’s FIIT shared values focus on family, integrity, innovation and teamwork—our focus has always been centered around caring for employees, their families and their communities,” said Almo Corporation president and CEO Warren Chaiken. “Our employees played a large role in the selection of the organizations that were chosen this year. The passion and teamwork that results from the process of making things better for others is infectious and inspiring for everyone involved.”
- Somerton Interfaith Food Bank: Serving Northeast Philadelphia since 1997, the Somerton Interfaith Food Bank has been a beacon of hope for families and individuals in need. For the past 20 years, Almo has provided to this organization. This year, the food bank was presented with an overflowing carton of food and a check in the amount of $4,500.
- St. Christopher’ Hospital for Children’s Oncology Department: The hospital has recently been challenged by a loss in sponsors and a reduction in the warehouse space used to collect and distribute gifts. This year, Almo sponsored four families with a total of 12 children, ranging in age from 1-18. These families each have a child that is being treated at St. Christopher’s for cancer or severe blood disorders. Almo purchased gifts for the children and supplied $100 grocery gift cards to support each family’s holiday meal.
- Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities: This organization transforms lives by offering basic needs assistance, spiritual guidance, and self-sufficiency programs to improve people’s socio-economic stability in the Greater Pottstown area through cooperation with community partners like Almo. The number of families seeking aid due to financial insecurity has greatly increased since the pandemic. This year, more than 650 children have joined the holiday program. In total, Almo has been able to sponsor more than 300 wishes.
- ACCT Philly: The region’s largest animal care and control service provider, ACCT Philly is the only open intake shelter servicing the entire city of Philadelphia. ACCT not only takes in dog’s and cats, but also bunnies, goats, pigs and even alligators as they wait for their forever home. Almo provided a collection box filled with the supplies needed to allow the animals to have a comfortable stay and receive the much-needed enrichment they crave while navigating shelter life.
- Swim With Purpose: Founded by former Exertis Almo executive Sam Taylor, Swim with Purpose is a charitable fundraiser officially endorsed by Olympic gold-medalist and swimming legend Michael Phelps. It was created to support the re-establishment of the indoor pool facility at the Exum Center at Kentucky State University, an HCBU, for students, faculty and community to utilize for healthy lifestyle and therapy. Almo became one of several corporate sponsors to support Swim With Purpose’s mission to make live-saving swim lessons available to everyone in the local area.
- AdcommTV: Specializing in entertainment solutions for hotels, healthcare, senior living, student housing and other multi-user systems, the Hospitality team from Exertis Almo partnered with AdcommTV and Samsung as a Key Sponsor and participants in the Darkness2Hope Charity Golf Classic Tournament. Darkness2Hope is dedicated to developing technologies to detect and deter instances of human trafficking to help make the world a better place.