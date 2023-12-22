Almo Corp Harnesses the Power and Passion of Employees

Almo Corporation (#AlmoGivesBack) is continuing its longstanding tradition of selecting local organizations and businesses that are meaningful to employees and donating valuable time, food, and supplies as a way of saying thanks and giving back this holiday season.

In recent weeks, Almo employees organized a food drive for Somerton Interfaith Food Bank; toy drives for St. Christopher’s Hospital Children’s Oncology Department and the Pottstown Cluster of Religious Charities; and pet supply donations for the ACCT Philly Pet Pantry. Almo also became a corporate sponsor to Swim With Purpose, a non-profit organization focused on restoring the aquatic facility for students and the community at Kentucky State University, and a Key Sponsor for the AdcommTV Darknesss2Hope Charity Golf Classic Tournament to fight against human trafficking.

“Almo’s FIIT shared values focus on family, integrity, innovation and teamwork—our focus has always been centered around caring for employees, their families and their communities,” said Almo Corporation president and CEO Warren Chaiken. “Our employees played a large role in the selection of the organizations that were chosen this year. The passion and teamwork that results from the process of making things better for others is infectious and inspiring for everyone involved.”