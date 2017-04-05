Allure Premiers Digital Signage Content Platform for the Cinema

Allure introduced Allure AutoFocus, its new advanced content automation technology for digital signage and devices, to exhibitors at CinemaCon last week in Las Vegas.



Allure AutoFocus enables exhibitors, retailers and other food service operations of any form to drive consumer behavior and revenue by automatically adapting the digital messages in real-time in response to their environment.

“This cutting-edge technology has been a game-changing phenomenon for foodservice and concessions operators seeking to improve operations and guest experience, and we’re excited to show it to the world at CinemaCon,” said Brian Whitney, SVP Sales for Allure.

AutoFocus reinvents digital signage network operation by applying pre-established “rules” to prioritize, configure and present digital content elements without the need for human oversight to manage content changes. Interfacing with multiple data sources such as point-of-sale, inventory systems, ticket sales, external news and weather feeds, and more, Allure AutoFocus is an advanced software platform featuring a highly adaptive and intelligent “rules engine.” The engine applies a series of relational algorithms that drive the Allure Content Management System with the what, when, where, why and how content is presented on any digital display or device on any digital network.

“The idea of a fully automated content rules engine was an offshoot of our highly successful Insights & Analytics business,” said Jason McCallum, EVP of Operations for Allure. “Early testing validated we had something special, but the incredibly complex nature of ingesting data from a wide range of data sources and applying algorithms to create relevant and easy-to-apply rules that leveraged data-based insights and clients’ human capital knowledge/experience, required extensive development and validation testing – an exciting and daunting challenge that has produced a remarkable product .”