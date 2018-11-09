Alcons Audio Shipping LR18B Line-Array Bass

The What: Following early previews at this year’s Prolight+Sound Frankfurt and InfoComm USA, Alcons Audio is now shipping the LR18B, a dedicated low-frequency extension to the LR18 compact mid-sized pro-ribbon line-array system. It can also be combined with any other Alcons pro-ribbon system, as subwoofer in both permanent and portable applications.

The What Else: The front-loaded system delivers a super accurate bass and sub response with highest output under lowest distortion. The Max-Vent port design combines further increased output with low power compression.

The LR18B is designed for optimal deployment flexibility, as it can be used as single subwoofer or in multiples, as end-fire or cardioid array, and together with LR18 or in separate sub-only arrays. All functionality is possible in stacked or flown configurations.

The integrated stand mount adapter provides for easy top/sub combinations with any Alcons pro-ribbon system.

Adding to the flexibility, the versatile rigging system, rated for a high WorkingLoadLimit with 10:1 safety ratio, enables front and rear array splaying and straight or pre-curved flown (cardioid) arrays, to be flown besides or behind an LR18 array.

The Bottom Line: Array configurations can be simulated through the LR18 GLL in the Alcons Ribbon Calculator (ARC), Alcons’ high-resolution 3D simulation program.

For full system performance, the LR18B is to be driven and controlled by the ALC Sentinel amplified loudspeaker controller. Driven by the ALC, the LR18B delivers full operation flexibility, maximum sound quality, and output power with long-term operation reliability.

The Signal Integrity Sensing pre-wiring ensures complete cable/connector compensation between the LR18B and ALC, increasing response accuracy and reducing both linear and non-linear distortion to an absolute minimum, regardless of cable length and system impedance.