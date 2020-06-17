AJA Upgrades Ki Pro GO H.264 Recorder and Player

The What: AJA Video Systems has released Ki Pro GO v2.0 firmware for its portable multi-channel H.264 recorder and player. The update introduces enhancements for improved H.264 recording quality and reliability, including recording support for up to 25Mbps, 10-bit and 4:2:2 color space, in addition to new expanded timecode capabilities with LTC, enhanced super out and front panel audio monitoring, in-system drive formatting, network file downloads, and gang recording support.

The What Else: Ki Pro GO v2.0 increases the maximum bitrate to 25Mbps for improved recording quality, well suited for live production scenarios with complex stage and concert lighting. The new firmware also provides 4:2:2 color space and 10-bit options for even richer imagery capture. Users can now choose from five recording settings including Low for talking heads, conference backups, security recording, and more; Med-Low; Medium for more complex content; Med-High; and High for fast moving, highly detailed content like sports. These expanded recording options are unique for any H.264 recorder, and answer the needs of AV professionals as requested by AJA Ki Pro GO customers.

Related: Technology Manager’s Guide to End-To-End Streaming Media

New enhanced super out and front-panel audio monitoring also display the remaining media percentage and audio meters for all four video channels for improved user monitoring. Ki Pro GO v2.0 further expands timecode choices by offering a new option for LTC on one of the analog audio inputs, enabling the second analog audio input channel to function as a mono input. Additionally, the firmware introduces new in-system media formatting, eliminating the need for a separate PC. Network file downloading allows for more streamlined ease of use in critical live production environments, giving the user the option to move recorded files to a central server on the LAN. Gang support has also been added so that users can easily connect multiple Ki Pro GO devices together via easy to use Ethernet, and control the entire group of devices using one unit via Ki Pro GO’s rich web-based UI or front-panel button controls.

“In response to overwhelming support from our customers, we’ve upgraded Ki Pro GO with increased recording and timecode capabilities not available anywhere else in the market,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “We continue to build upon the foundation of our iconic Ki Pro family to develop new features ideal for H.264 capture and production scenarios, making Ki Pro GO more powerful than ever.”

The Bottom Line: Targeted at a range of broadcast, pro AV, and live event production environments where H.264 is the primary capture codec, Ki Pro GO offers up to four channels of simultaneous HD or SD recording from HDMI or SDI sources, direct to off-the-shelf USB drives.

Ki Pro GO v2.0 firmware is available now as a free download from the AJA website.