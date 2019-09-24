AJA Ships Corvid 44 12G With 12G-SDI I/O

The What: AJA Video Systems announced the release of Corvid 44 12G, an eight-lane PCIe 3.0 video and audio I/O platform supporting 12G-SDI I/O.

The What Else: Corvid 44 12G is available in ten different models, including passive or active cooling variants, for developer form factor flexibility. Corvid 44 12G models include high-density HD-BNC connectors and are available in low profile or full height form factors, while Corvid 44 12G BNC models include full-size BNC connectors. All Corvid 44 12G cards support 8K/UltraHD2/4K/UltraHD high frame rate, deep color, HDR workflows and can also provide multiple 4K streams of input or output.

Corvid 44 12G feature highlights include:

12G-SDI I/O for 8K, UltraHD2, 4K, UltraHD, 2K, HD and SD with HFR support up to 8K 60p at YUV 10-bit 4:2:2, with support for RGB 12-bit 4:4:4 up to 8K 30p

4x bi-directional 12G-SDI ports and 1x Reference In

16-channel embedded SDI audio per 12G-SDI port

10-bit downstream keyer in hardware, supporting up to 4K resolution

8-lane PCIe 3.0 platform

AJA SDK compatibility, offering advanced features including multi-channel 4K I/O

Supported out of the box today, with AJA SDK v15.2 and later

Three-year international warranty and support

Corvid 44 12G models include:

Robust HD-BNC or full-size BNC connectivity

Low-profile design option on HD-BNC models for use in workstations or compact servers

Passive or active cooling choices

RS-422 serial control via PCIe bracket, or header on card

Reference/LTC input via BNC on PCIe bracket, or header on card

“Growing consumer appetite for ever higher quality content is prompting more professionals to deliver in 4K and 8K,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “Corvid 44 12G arrives at a prime time, giving developers access to powerful I/O technology to create solutions that streamline how high resolution, deep color content is created and delivered.”

The Bottom Line: AJA’s SDK helps power all Corvid 44 12G models, enabling companies to create high performance applications across macOS, Windows and Linux for demands ranging from imaging to post, broadcast and virtual production.