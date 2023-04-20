AJA Introduces Dante AV Ultra Converters

The list of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) licensing Dante AV technology to build networked video devices continues to expand with the addition of top hardware brands. Recently, Marshall announced its Dante AV-H operability (opens in new tab), and now AJA Video joins the Audinate and Dante family.

AJA Video introduced two transmitter/receiver converters for transporting low latency, professional quality Dante video and audio. The Dante AV 4K-T converts 4K, UHD, 2K, HD and VESA SDI, and HDMI to Dante AV Ultra signals while Dante AV 4K-R supports conversion of Dante AV Ultra signals to 4K, UHD, 2K, HD, VESA SDI, and HDMI.

[The Ghost in the HDMI Machine] (opens in new tab)

“We continue to see excellent demand from OEMs for Dante AV highlighted by the addition of new partners and products,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer at Audinate. “AV interoperability is a complex issue, and Dante and Dante AV was purpose-built to make it easier for anyone installing and managing AV equipment to overcome this complexity. It’s motivating to know that we’re helping to make our customers’ lives easier with the arrival of every new Dante AV product to the market.”

They join the 30-plus OEMs including AdTechno, AVer, AVONIC, Bolin, BZB Gear, Chingan Technology, Cypress, Lumens, Minrray, Patton, PTZ Optics, ProAVIT, Soundhouse, Televic, Telycam, Tenveo, ValueHD, Yamaha, and Yuan in the Dante AV product ecosystem to deliver cameras, encoders, and decoders.

[Dante: An Oral History] (opens in new tab)

Dante AV is a family of hardware and software solutions that allow manufacturers and end users to add networked video to the industry-leading Dante platform. It guarantees interoperability between manufacturers while keeping discovery, configuration, and control to a single platform for all audio and video devices. The family includes Dante AV Ultra, a hardware-based solution offering 4K60 video encoding and decoding for high-quality, visually lossless video, and Dante AV-H, an embedded software solution that OEMs can add to their Ethernet-enabled H.264/H.265 cameras, encoders and decoders, turning them into Dante AV endpoints. Dante AV solutions are compatible with the thousands of Dante-enabled products available today.