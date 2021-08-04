AIMS Opens Call for Papers for IP Oktoberfest 2021

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has opened its call for papers for IP Oktoberfest 2021, a live, interactive virtual event for broadcast and pro AV professionals to be held Sept. 28–30.

Now in its second year, the event will highlight the industry's significant progress toward an all-IP ecosystem supporting today's real-world media productions. Proposed papers may be technical presentations, use cases, facility overviews, and other noncommercial, non-promotional pieces on media over IP that offer educational value. The deadline for proposal submissions is Aug. 15.

"IP Oktoberfest 2020 offered the industry a much-needed opportunity to catch up on the latest advances in implementing IP-based media workflows, and we expect the 2021 edition will be even more valuable, given the accelerated rate of IP adoption over the past year," said Mike Cronk, chairman of the AIMS board. "We've seen a great deal of change across the broadcast and pro AV markets, and we look forward to paper presentations that showcase recent advances in terms of supporting standards, protocols, and technologies, as well as actual deployments of IP systems for production operations."

Running daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT, IP Oktoberfest 2021 will provide participants with numerous opportunities for education, interaction, and networking in a dynamic, online environment that makes it easy to move freely between meeting areas—including a live presentation stage, virtual pub, and meeting and networking areas.