Advantech Joins SDVoE Alliance

Advantech has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

Advantech plans to introduce a series of SDVoE-compliant products to its portfolio of 4K video processing and transport products with a particular focus on medical, industrial, and pro AV applications. The initial products will include bidirectional HDMI extenders and multi-port equivalents that will be compatible with other SDVoE-ecosystem offerings.

“We are excited to join the SDVoE Alliance and we look forward to cooperating with other members to provide comprehensive, advanced, AV-over-IP solutions,” said Ted Feng, director, Video Solutions Master Division, Advantech. “In addition to technical excellence, collaboration between suppliers to ensure interoperability is a key aspect of ecosystem partnerships, and this is valued by our customers”.

“We welcome Advantech to the SDVoE Alliance and congratulate them on their fourth-place ranking on the Best Taiwan Global Brands list for 2020,” added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We look forward to their coming product introductions that will benefit SDVoE members and customers worldwide.”