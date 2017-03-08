Advanced to Host VIP Behind-The-Scenes Display Tour at DSE 2017

Advanced announced that it will offer complimentary, behind-the-scenes VIP tours of the newest digital signage technologies at DSE 2017. Each tour, which will be customized to an attendee’s needs and interests, will include behind-the-scenes visits to leading display manufacturers’ booths such as LG, Planar/Leyard, and more.

“Our mission as an integrator and advisor is to help companies make informed decisions about the technologies that they are about to invest in,” said David Weatherhead, Advanced President & CEO. “Digital signage technology is dramatically changing and becoming increasingly more sophisticated with each passing day. Our VIP tour at DSE 2017 is a great opportunity for all interested parties to check out what is available to them right now, and to explore how we can help them to build a customized solution with these technologies. As an integrator, we are manufacturer independent, so our VIP tours provide real value, and we can openly talk about how products and technologies compare between manufacturers.”

Advanced’s VIP Tour will provide participants with a “behind-the-scenes” look into how the displays are configured and installed. Interested attendees are also encouraged to speak with experts to further assist in the design and implementation of a customized solution.

“We can grant end-users access to highly knowledgeable people who can build the right solution for their desired application,” Weatherhead said. “Any end-user who is considering purchasing a videowall should absolutely sign up for the tour!”