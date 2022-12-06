ADI Expands its Pro AV Product Offering with Sharp NEC Display Solutions

ADI Global Distribution (opens in new tab) has expanded its Pro AV offering to include products from Sharp NEC Display Solutions (opens in new tab). ADI customers across the United States and Puerto Rico now have access to the Sharp/NEC comprehensive product line-up of visual display technology. The portfolio offers an assortment of options to optimize digital signage installations for a wide variety of industries and applications, including education, entertainment, healthcare, government and more.

"ADI identified AV as a growing category, and we continue to expand our offering to help our customers capitalize on this growing market," said Cynthia Menna, vice president/general manager AV, ADI Global Distribution. "The addition of Sharp/NEC products strengthens our portfolio with leading-edge technology, and helps our customers effectively consolidate more orders and manufacturers through a single distributor to save time and money. ADI is committed to serving as the indispensable partner of choice for AV."

Sharp/NEC designs, produces, and delivers a full line of display solutions including desktop LCD monitors, commercial and professional-grade LCD displays, multimedia and digital cinema projectors, direct view LEDs, and more. With innovative modular designs, the Sharp/NEC portfolio offers a wide array of features to fit all signage needs and helps to create memorable messaging instances.

"With more than one million large screen displays deployed worldwide, Sharp/NEC is recognized as a leading manufacturer of award-winning products. Our displays are perfect for installations that demand the highest quality and most reliable solutions," said Todd Bouman, president and CEO at Sharp/NEC. "We're excited to team up with ADI and expand our reach through their strong distribution channels."