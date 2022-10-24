ADI's Electronic Custom Distributors Opens New Branch in Austin

ADI Global Distribution is opening a new branch location in Austin, TX, for its recently acquired Electronic Custom Distributors (ECD) business. The expanded footprint provides customers with more services, support and immediate availability to a fully stocked assortment of AV and Smart home products.

The branch occupies a 9,600-square-foot space, more than double the size of its previous location, and includes additional sales team members ready to serve customers. The new expanded space features an open shopping concept where dealers can participate in product demonstrations to see and test the latest technology. Additionally, the branch features a dedicated space for training and customers can expect quicker service with local delivery, shipping options and 24-hour pickup services.

"We identified AV as a growing category, and we've been expanding our offering organically and through M&A activities. ECD is an important part of this strategy, and the investment in this expanded branch further strengthens our commitment to serve as the indispensable partner of choice for AV," said Cynthia Menna, vice president, general manager of AV at ADI Global Distribution. "We're very excited to welcome both customers and suppliers at this new location."

(Image credit: ADI)

ECD serves AV contractors across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, and became part of ADI following the acquisition earlier this year. ECD complements previous AV acquisitions including Herman Pro AV and Shoreview Distribution.

The Austin area and Central Texas region represents a growing market, and by relocating into an expanded space the distributor will be able to better serve dealers across the city and in surrounding areas. In addition to this new ECD location, ADI operates a second branch location in Austin, 11 branches across the state, a Support Center and Distribution Center.