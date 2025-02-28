ACT’s ProCo Sound Provides Audio Backbone for St. Louis Venue

Sean Pierce, head of production for The Pageant and Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO, understands the importance of utilizing quality gear. After more than a decade in the music industry, Pierce has seen first-hand the difference that well-built, durable cables, stage boxes and other audio equipment can make for a show. That's why he trusts ACT Entertainment’s ProCo Sound for the wide array of shows that come through the two venues.

The Pageant, a 2,000-capacity venue, has been the pumping out live performances in the city since 2000. Located next door is Delmar Hall, a 750-seat venue that offers a more intimate setting for music lovers. Both host a wide range of performances, from comedians and podcasters to the biggest acts in music. Despite their size differences, the venues provide flawless experiences for artists and fans alike.

The ability to manage these varied events with top-notch audio and stage equipment is critical, and that’s where ProCo Sound comes into play. Pierce’s relationship with ProCo began when he joined the team at Delmar Hall, which is equipped with ProCo XLR cables, splitters, and stage boxes.

Pierce has seen his fair share of audio equipment failures, but with ProCo, that’s never been the case. “We’ve had many of our ProCo cables at The Pageant for at least 10 years, probably closer to 15, and they’re still in pristine condition,” Pierce noted. “We never have to worry about cables failing.”

When it comes to cables, the real value lies in the ability to withstand the stresses of live performances, constant movement and the wear and tear of heavy use. That’s where ProCo’s build quality shines. The cables aren’t just durable, they last for years, performing consistently without the risk of sudden failure.

“You don’t realize how much a bad XLR cable can degrade the sound until you’ve had to deal with one,” explained Pierce. “Using poor-quality XLRs could lead to sound degradation due to loosened connections or electromagnetic interference, but these are issues that simply don’t occur with ProCo gear. The quality of the materials used for the ProCo cables means we don’t have to think twice about whether the signal will drop or not.”

This reliability also benefits the performers and engineers who come through the venues. While artists might not comment on the cables specifically, their confidence in the quality of the sound is apparent. “When the engineers see that we have ProCo gear in-house, they know they’re getting quality equipment," Pierce said. "And when the artists see the ProCo logo backstage, they know they can trust our setup."

Whether it’s ProCo XLR cables, splitters, or DI boxes, the minimal maintenance required with the equipment has been a game-changer for Pierce’s team. This seamless performance doesn’t just help keep things running in the background—it’s about having a system you can trust when things get hectic. The longevity and quality of the gear make life easier for the crew and better for the artists.

Though it all started with cables, Pierce’s venues now also utilize ProCo Sound stage boxes and snakes, from ACT Entertainment. At Delmar Hall, for example, the venue uses 12-channel and 24-channel snakes, equipment that’s essential for managing complex live setups. “These ProCo stage boxes, like the cables, are known for having superior build quality, and have lasted for years without needing repair or replacement,” continued Pierce. “It’s the same story as the cables—we don’t have to worry about the boxes failing; they’re solid.”

While many fans might not know it, the crews and artists who grace the stages at Delmar and The Pageant have a strong appreciation for the high-quality gear. It’s easy to forget the impact of top-tier cables when everything is running smoothly, but for Pierce and his team, the ProCo Sound gear forms the foundation that allows them to create flawless experiences. With this gear backstage, Pierce and his team can focus on what matters most, delivering exceptional experiences for everyone involved.

With upcoming shows featuring big names like Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Remy Wolf, G-Eazy, and Bill Murray, The Pageant and Delmar Hall are set for a year of unforgettable performances.