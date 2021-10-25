ACT Entertainment Makes 1st Public Appearance at InfoComm 2021

ACT Entertainment, the newly formed entity borne from the merging of the ACT Lighting and RHC Holdings families of companies, is exhibiting at InfoComm 2021(Booth 5753) under its new branding for the first time. With a long heritage in several key markets, such as pro AV, installation, broadcast, touring/live, retail, house of worship, film and television, and industrial markets, ACT Entertainment has streamlined all its brands into a collective, market-focused approach. In recognition of this new business objective, the company will be showcasing its recently launched Just Networking brand, along with MA Lighting, ProCo Sound and Ayrton products, at the show.

The new Just Networking brand is a streamlined, plug-and-play remote control system for audio and video. Comprised of a simplified hardware device, known as the.Bridge, and a unique software solution, the.Platform, Just Networking offers the integrity of advanced networking in an easy-to-use format that's ideal for users of all skill levels. With the software-based functionality of the system, everyone from individual theaters to large rental houses are afforded a wide array of remote-control capabilities.

MA Lighting is best known for its grandMA series of products. In the time since the last InfoComm Show, MA Lighting has unveiled several new grandMa3 series products, the most recent being the 19-inch grandMA3 onPC rack-unit, which is ideal for fixed installations such as theaters, studios, theme parks and other architectural projects.

An audio interface brand, ProCo Sound products range from simple guitar and microphone cables to complex Dante-compatible digital platforms and facility distribution systems. In addition to the standard ProCo products, custom solutions are also available.

Specializing in LED lighting solutions for the entertainment and architecture industries, Ayrton products combine technology and design to harness creativity. In the time since the last in-person InfoComm, Ayton's new product launches include the Karif-LT beam-spot luminaire, Domino multi-function luminaire, Eurus miniature luminaire and Perseo Beam.