A.C. ProMedia Appoints Goldsmith Sales & Marketing as Rep

A.C. ProMedia, distributor of products and solutions aimed at the commercial and pro AV installation markets, has appointed Goldsmith Sales & Marketing, Inc. as its sales representative partner.

Working with A.C. ProMedia's Michael Colon, regional sales manager, and Franck Fabry, VP of sales, Goldsmith Sales & Marketing, Inc. will cover the Pacific Northwest sales territory.

“The Goldsmith Sales & Marketing team is really excited about the offerings we now have with A.C. ProMedia among our vendor partners,” said Michael Smith, president, Goldsmith Sales & Marketing. “The depth and breadth of brands and products available open up new possibilities for us to expand our reach and meet the ever-changing needs of our customers. We look forward to a fruitful partnership for us all.”

“We are pleased to welcome Michael Smith and the Goldsmith Sales team to A.C. ProMedia’s network of hard-working US reps,” Colon said. “The company’s rich legacy of serving the pro audio and electronics industries has made them tremendously well connected in the Pacific Northwest West region and given them a deep knowledge base to draw from. We look forward to this partnership with Michael and his team and having their valuable assistance in their respective territory.”