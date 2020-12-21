A Seamless Digital Experience Beyond the Pandemic (The EvoLLLution)

"Although the online environment is more important than ever in this moment, it will be equally important when we step out of this pandemic. It’s critical to make any improvements now and only build upon them as we get better acquainted with the digital environment."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When the pandemic ends, the importance of digital experiences in higher ed will not diminish or expire. High-quality digital experiences will remain an integral part of education for the foreseeable future, and the time is now to shore up our solutions.