A Partnership in AI: MVD to Distribute OBSBOT Ink Camera Solutions

Mobile Video Devices (MVD) today announced a distribution partnership with camera developer OBSBOT. Under the new agreement, MVD will distribute OBSBOT's conferencing and production camera solutions to systems integrators and resellers across North America, with exclusive distribution rights for OBSBOT's enterprise products including the new Tail Air AI-powered 4K PTZ streaming camera and the award-winning, AI-driven Tiny 2 webcam. MVD is also the exclusive distributor for Magewell solutions in North and South America.

Founded in 2016 as the AI camera brand of Remo Technologies, OBSBOT is dedicated to connecting people and the imaging industry to the future through revolutionary technology and innovative products. OBSBOT's newest flagship, the AI-enhanced Tail Air live streaming camera, is captivating the content creation market by combining superior-quality live streaming and recording with unmatched versatility.

Tail Air can shoot 4K video at 30 frames per second or 1080p HD video at 60 fps. Its enlarged 2-micrometer pixel size and advanced camera components enable the capture of brighter frames and finer details with less video noise even in challenging, dimly lit environments. Advanced AI auto-tracking smoothly follows people, animals or objects, while time-of-flight technology enhances auto-focus efficiency in both bright and low-light situations. Dynamic gesture control allows remote starting and stopping of recording as well as zoom adjustments. Additional options for Tail Air add Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) support through a USB-C to Ethernet adapter; NDI® HX3 output support for integration into video-over-IP production workflows; and a smart remote control.

In addition to its own RTMP-based streaming capabilities via the OBSBOT Start app, Tail Air is an ideal PTZ camera complement to Magewell's Director Mini all-in-one multi-camera production and streaming system—which is also distributed exclusively by MVD. Each Tail Air unit can serve as an HDMI (with a micro-HDMI to HDMI adapter) or NDI HX3 source to Director Mini, with full pan/tilt/zoom control available through the Director Mini user interface.