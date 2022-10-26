A New Philips Digital Signage Series Delivers Big Impact in Small Spaces

PPDS unveiled its new Philips S-Line—a series of stretched digital signage displays, bringing new creative possibilities for high-impact installations in space-limited environments.

“We are delighted to introduce our brand-new Philips S-line series, adding new opportunities for our partners and their customers to bring their digital content and creative ambitions to life," Martijn van der Woude, head of global business development and marketing at PPDS, commented. "With a unique and unmissable 32:9 aspect ratio design, a high brightness screen for the clearest and most vibrant content, coupled with effortless control and management capabilities, Philips S-Line, literally stretches out the opportunities for retailers, public venues and transportation hubs to deliver innovative ways of communicating with their customers and standing out in the crowd.”

[PPDS Donates a Pair of Philips Displays to Help International Eye Care] (opens in new tab)

The brand new 37-inch Philips S-Line series adds to its expanding digital signage and dvLED portfolio, with this latest evolution featuring an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio (928.5 x 282.3 x 48.7 mm).

Built for 24/7 operation, offering uncompromising reliability, and equipped with a powerful, high-brightness (1920x540), Philips S-Line is the ideal solution for a variety of industries and uses, including public venues, transportation, restaurants, and retail.

Show More in Less Space

(Image credit: PPDS)

The S-Line’s stretched design and narrow bezel frame (12.4mm T/B, 10.5mm R/L) opens a multitude of opportunities, with customers able to be deliver crystal-clear, high-impact content in spaces where traditional digital signage may not be suitable due to size constraints.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright] (opens in new tab)

Portrait or landscape mountable, Philips S-Line can transform almost any surface—including over shelving, above busy order points, in transport hubs and in other narrow spaces—into a hive of digital activity that demands to be seen. From general communications that include branding, marketing, area/exhibition information and timetables, to wayfinding, menu boards, and many more, Philips S-Line is guaranteed to make a wide impression. At just 7.76 kg, the displays can also be mounted in a broader range of spaces, including on temporary walls, such as those used on kiosks and in concessions and pop ups within shopping malls.

Built with flexibility in mind, and to remove current marketplace limitations, Philips S-Line displays can be installed as a standalone solution or seamlessly daisy chained using PPDS’ versatile HMDI linking technology, as part of a multi-display setup for more creative yet compact designs. For tiled setups, simply connect two or more displays using a single external player.

Control and Monitoring Simplified

(Image credit: PPDS)

Philips S-Line comes equipped with an extensive range of out-of-the-box solutions to ensure seamless integration and almost instant setup.

Running on Android 8, Philips S-Line is optimized for native Android apps, with users able to install their desired apps directly to the display. And featuring an integrated media player, content can be created and easily scheduled via a USB and internal memory, helping to ensure displays remain active at all times, even in the event of a network outage. Philips S-Line displays wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Philips S-Line will also soon be compatible with PPDS’ cloud platform PPDS Wave, adding even more advanced remote management capabilities, whether the displays are in single or multiple locations across the world.