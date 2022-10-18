PPDS Donates a Pair of Philips Displays to Help International Eye Care

PPDS is partnering with the international charity, Eye Care Foundation, with the donation of two 4K UHD Philips professional displays. The displays will be used to help prevent avoidable blindness and other serious eye conditions in Vietnam.

The donation forms part of PPDS’ focus on supporting charities that bring positive change globally, as well as the recently launched TPV Cares (opens in new tab)—a brand-new foundation that harnesses the talents of PPDS, TP Vision, MMD Monitors and Displays, and AOC teams and technologies to help and support people and communities in more than 200 countries.

The Eye Care Foundation

The Eye Care Foundation is an inspiring international charity, founded in Amsterdam and active in countries in Asia (including Nepal, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos) and Africa (Tanzania). Born out of the need to help provide and establish good and affordable eye care in developing countries, the Eye Care Foundation is completely focused on helping those for whom good medical care is inaccessible or unaffordable to prevent and cure avoidable blindness and visual impairment.

Challenge: Facilitating Training

Training those who are on the ground providing eye care in the countries in which the Eye Care Foundation operates is a fundamental requirement for the charity.

“The biggest challenge is to find enough resources to stabilize the growth of vision loss worldwide," explained Björn Stenvers, director of Eye Care Foundation. "The displays from PPDS have allowed us to train and empower the local team at Vinh Long Hospital, with the aim of educating patients on the importance of seeking eye care earlier, helping to prevent sight loss.”

One such project is in Vietnam, where community health workers are being trained to increase access to eye care services, contributing to the reduction of avoidable blindness in Vinh Long province.

Professional displays facilitate this training, enabling the teams to show affected eyes and how they may be treated—super-sized and in high resolution.

The Philips Solution

(Image credit: PPDS)

Two Philips professional displays—a 65-inch and a 43-inch Q-Line—were selected, shipped, and installed in the Vinh Long Eye Hospital in Vietnam, one for use in the treatment rooms for training and for reviewing images with patients, and another for use in the bustling reception area. Both displays allow the Vinh Long team to educate and inform on the importance of early intervention in eye issues, using video, imagery and static content.