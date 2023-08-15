A Bahamas Medical School Uses AV-over-IP for Collaborative Learning

The Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) is an international medical school located in Freeport, Bahamas. The 40,000-square-foot campus consists of two interconnected buildings with about 22 distinct spaces that required Extron AV solutions. The integrator, Multimedia Technologies, recommended Extron equipment because of their technologies for collaborative learning and Pro AV-over-IP solutions.

According to Dariano Joseph, director of information technology at WAUSM, “time constraints and global microchip shortages were an obstacle but the readily available and easy to install Extron products helped us to meet our deadline for opening.” Joseph continues, “Extron equipment was selected because of previous experience in the medical education space, their ease of use and installation, their quality support, and innovative solutions.”

“The NAV technology is a game changer and allows us to deliver content anywhere at any time," said Joseph. "You don't have to be an audiovisual expert to use Extron products and the performance has been great so far. This is the third time in my career I've worked directly with Extron's products on a project and every time has been exceptional.”

Extron NAV–Pro AV Over IP solutions played a huge part in tying all the AV together. All areas with sources and outputs are connected through a range of NAV products including: 20 NAV E 501 Encoders, 35 NAV SD 501 Scaling Decoders, and one NAVigator with LinkLicense enabling 96 Endpoints. There are also several Cisco switches, allowing communication between the two buildings. WAUSM reviewed Extron NAV solutions, and this worked out better than anyone expected. One thing the flexibility inherent in NAV enabled was that it has enhanced the faculty and student experience by providing a means by which custom content from internet news sources to campus information can be sent to any of the displays connected via NAV.

Joseph commented on how the NAV solution works so well, “Once the system was installed and in full operation, we realized that the NAV AV over IP technology could be utilized for other unintended use cases. For example, NAV technology is being used to deliver digital signage across the entire campus and for 24/7 entertainment streaming.”

The two large classrooms are the main collaborative teaching areas. Each is equipped with seven displays, nine Sennheiser Team Connect 2 ceiling array microphones, three PTZ cameras, two Extron ShareLink Pro 1100 wireless presentation systems, and one Extron SMP 351 streaming media processor.

From day one, the administrators and Joseph had a goal of WAUSM being an campus that innovates using the latest AV-over-IP technology to deliver a high-quality experience to their students. Working closely with Extron, Multimedia Technologies, and AVPR solutions, an Extron EQIP programming resource, their goal was reached. Everyone, from the staff and administrators to the students enjoy a top-quality, engaging learning environment enhanced by Extron AV.