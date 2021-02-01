8 Higher Education IT Trends to Watch in 2021 (EdTech Magazine)

"Technology is shaping the future of education in many ways. With the shift to remote learning — and the increasing reliance on technology to ensure student health and safety — tech adoption is rapidly accelerating in higher education."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This past year, everyone in higher education experienced the important role technology plays, with COVID-related campus closures making digital solutions an absolute necessity. As we look at the year ahead, while uncertainty still looms on the horizon, we can see the influence of our current moment on overarching trends for IT in higher ed.