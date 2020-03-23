7 free COVID-19 teaching and learning resources for higher ed (eCampus News)

"The rapid outbreak of COVID-19 has forced higher-ed institutions across the nation to close down physical campuses and move instruction entirely online. With this abrupt shift in content delivery comes a flood of free resources designed to help students and instructors adjust to their new online reality."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the coronavirus pandemic closes physical campuses around the world, some digital tools and resources are being made available for free to help instructors and students make the transition. Don't miss this list from eCampus News.