5 to Know at InfoComm 2024: Roland, Brompton, K-Array, AudioControl, and Smart Media Solutions

Before Pro AV's show of all shows takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14, keep up with SCN's preshow coverage with new products, events, and insights to expect on the show floor. And don't forget to bookmark the links below for all of SCN's InfoComm 2024 coverage.

Roland to Highlight Direct Streaming Video Switcher and Graphics Presenter Software

(Image credit: Roland)

Roland will debut the V-80HD Direct Streaming Video Switcher at Booth W2045. The device is a compact hybrid event switcher with diverse video connectivity, advanced automation features, and SRT support. The companion Graphics Presenter software provides an easy-to-use solution for creating professional titles and motion graphics for live productions with the V-80HD.

The versatile V-80HD covers comprehensive video production needs for in-person events, livestreaming, and studio productions in a compact device that’s easy to carry and set up. The flexible I/O features eight inputs for 3G SDI, HDMI, and SRT video sources and seven outputs that support 3G SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0, and LAN (RTMP/SRT) connections. The V-80HD also provides integrated control for PTZ cameras from various manufacturers, plus remote operation and video monitoring via a dedicated iPad app and computer control software for macOS and Windows.

Free system updates will be released for several Roland video switchers later in 2024. Roland Graphic Presenter support will be added to the V-8HD, V-160HD, VR-6HD, and VR-120HD models, and SRT support will be added to the SR-20HD, VR-6HD, and VR-120HD models.

Brompton Technology to Showcase New Features with Tessera v3.5

(Image credit: Brompton Technology)

Brompton Technology will introduce the latest Tessera V3.5 software features at Booth W2811. The upgrade is bringing significant improvements and functionality for professional workflows in live events, virtual production, broadcast, XR, corporate, and esports markets. Additions include Frame Store, Hidden Markers, and Dark Time Insertion, which complement Tessera’s capabilities.

Frame Store adds a game-changing capability to the Tessera LED processor to store and recall 24 bitmaps. These bitmaps can either be captured from a live video source or uploaded directly to the processor. The Hidden Marker function allows markers to be displayed for a fraction of the frame period. This brings a significant improvement as implementing markers previously required sending two frames: one with the content; and another with the marker.

Following successful integration with Mo-Sys’s camera tracking system, Brompton now offers its digital tracking markers functionality with stYpe’s RedSpy, another tracking system. Additionally, Brompton users can now choose Custom Markers within the same interface, which can be uploaded remotely via a USB key, or through the API. Dark Time Insertion is a new feature that builds on Brompton’s patented ShutterSync technology to deliver benefits for human viewers rather than a camera. It allows users to specify Dark Time within the frame period, reducing motion blur and enhancing the viewer experience in applications such as simulators or eGaming. It can be defined in milliseconds or as a percentage of the frame period.

AudioControl to Highlight 70-Volt Amplifiers

(Image credit: AudioControl)

AudioControl will be showing the CM Series high-performance 70-volt amplifiers with DSP and Dante connectivity at Booth C8642. CM Series amplifiers offer the versatility of both 70-volt and 4/8-Ohm compatibility (Dual-Mode) plus the benefits of award-winning DSP control and matrixing capabilities. The highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture delivers 750 watts per channel in 70-volt mode or 625 watts per channel at 8, 6 or 4-ohms along with stability into 2-ohms. CM Series amplifiers offer Dante, an uncompressed, multi-channel digital media networking technology that moves data over standard IP networks using readily available CAT5e, CAT6 or fiber optic cable with near-zero latency. This technology empowers integrators to deliver best quality audio to every zone without being tethered to long speaker or analog signal cable runs.

Additionally, visitors to the AVPro Edge booth will see new Dante and USB connectivity solutions, an expanded range of USB-C, USB 3.2 products, an ecosystem that has a network switch built for AV over IP, USB, and Dante, and AVPro’s lineup of TAA-compliant products (for US government applications).

K-array to Launch K-CLOUD

(Image credit: K-array)

K-array is launching the latest addition to its growing suite of software products: K-CLOUD. Expanding on the brand’s K-CONTROL platform, K-CLOUD allows for remote control, monitoring and management of K-array’s Kommander amplifiers from anywhere in the world. Visitors can see it at Booth C9447.

Alongside the control capabilities, K-CLOUD users can also use the platform to monitor their systems and will receive alerts in case of system errors. Viewing signal presence meters remotely is another useful feature of the newly launched platform.

Compatibility with control systems is another highlight, with the brand's growing portfolio of software partnerships now encompassing Kramer, Crestron and Crestron Home, AMX, Control 4, Q-SYS, and more.

Smart Media Solutions to Launch EVER Stands

(Image credit: Smart Media Solutions)

SMS Smart Media Solutions will be showcasing its new EVER Stand Series at the Draper booth. The EVER Stand Series features the EVER 350 Soft Motorized with accessories.

Designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic work environments, EVER floor stands seamlessly integrate displays in various sizes with other presentation equipment, offering flexibility and mobility, allowing users to use their workspace more effectively and boost collaboration.

A smart design hides the tech and makes installation easy, resulting in a clean and inviting stand with a consistent design. Additionally, its innovative modular system provides a uniform design throughout the entire range and make sure all stands function the same way.