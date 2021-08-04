5 Higher Education UX Mistakes to Avoid (EdTech Magazine)

"Technology can be a powerful way to improve learning on and off campus. While the adoption of educational technology may have accelerated during the pandemic, some faculty and students are still struggling to use their tools."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When designing the user experience in higher education, make sure to watch out for common pitfalls. For instance, getting feedback, since "ed-tech purchases are made by an IT professional or administrator who watches what a product can do during a canned demo," explains South Dakota University's Douglas Peterson, who adds that without feedback, users have "little choice."