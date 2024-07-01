Installation Spotlight: 5 Things to Know about the College of Southern Nevada

The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) has installed a Solid State Logic Duality Fuse SuperAnalogue console in the main control room at the Recording Studio Facilities at its North Las Vegas Campus. The 48-channel Duality Fuse, which came online for the 2023 fall semester, is being used to instruct students enrolled in the Audio Recording Technology Program at the college, which attracts more than 30,000 students annually to its three campuses in and around Las Vegas.

We asked John Jacobson, audio recording technology program coordinator,

College of Southern Nevada, the details of the installation.

Solid State Logic and College of Nevada: 5 Things to Know

SCN: How long did the project take from start to finish?

John Jacobson: This project was to do a complete renovation and upgrade of the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Recording Studio's main control room. [It was] about three months from first totally emptying the Recording Studio Control Room and having it refurbished, installing the new Solid State Logic (SSL) Duality Fuse 48-Channel console, and reinstalling all of the existing gear.

SCN: What was there before and why was change needed?

JJ: A Solid State Logic (SSL) AWS 900 24-Channel console. We felt the need to upgrade to a model that was newer and had more channels and features.

SCN: Were there any challenges in the installation? If not, what made it so "easy?"

JJ: Overall, the project went smoothly; it was planned out over many months between [me] and their audio technician Donnie Whitbeck. Support was provided by SSL regarding the Duality Fuse's wiring needs, and additional concerns were addressed by CSN facilities. The actual install of the Duality Fuse was done by SSL technician Ryan Clifford with assistance from myself, Donnie Whitbeck, and CSN students.

SCN: Why was the Duality Fuse selected?

JJ: The Duality Fuse is the flagship SSL console and an industry standard, especially in high-end facilities. It was the only one that had the features desired and fit into the available budget. Additionally, its design is similar to the SSL AWS 900 previously used, so we felt the learning curve for both faculty and students would be shortened.

SCN: What has been the response from the school/students?

JJ: Fantastic! Its impressive performance and appearance have been embraced by everyone at the college, and students have had little difficulty in understanding the Duality's features.

