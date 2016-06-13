2016 SCN InfoComm Installation Product Award Winners Announced

SCN announced the winners of the 2016 InfoComm Installation Product Awards in a ceremony during InfoComm 2016 on June 7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The awards showcase the most innovative commercial AV products of 2015. The ballot of finalists was chosen by an independent panel of judges by narrowing down the field of submissions to no more than four products per category. The winners were then selected by you, our readers, after a month of online voting.

This year's winners are:

Most Innovative Audio Hardware (Speakers, microphones, amplifiers):

Meyer Sound LEOPARD

Most Innovative Audio Processing (Switching, routing, transport and control):

Biamp Devio

Most Innovative Equipment Rack/AV Furniture:

Middle Atlantic Products Hub



Most Innovative Mounting Solution:

Chief LWM Menu Board Wall Mount

Most Innovative Video Display (Panel: LCD, OLED, LED):

LG VH7B Commercial LED Display

Most Innovative Video Display (Laser projectors):

NEC Display NP-P502HL Projector

Most Innovative Video Display (non-Laser light source projectors):

Canon REALiS WUX500 Pro AV LCOS Projector

Most Innovative Video Display (projection screens):

Da-Lite Wireline Advantage

Most Innovative Video Processing (Switching, routing, transport, image management, and control):

Crestron HD Streaming Transmitter/Receiver (DM-TXRX-100-STR)

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory (Brackets, rigging, cabling, connectors, power management, test/measurement/calibration hardware):

Belden 10GXS Category 6A Cable

Most Innovative AV Installation Accessory (software):

Crestron .AV Framework

Most Innovative Videoconferencing Product (Hardware, software, accessories):

InFocus Mondopad 2.0

Most Innovative Collaboration Product (Hardware, software):

Prysm Visual Workplace

Kramer Via Campus

[TIE]

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Hardware):

Planar LookThru OLED Transparent Display

Most Innovative Digital Signage Product (Software):

Barco X2O Connected Desktop

Most Innovative AV Automation/Show Control Product

AV STumpfl Avio Master