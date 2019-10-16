10 higher-ed IT issues that will dominate 2020 (eCampus News)

"Information security strategy is EDUCAUSE‘s No. 1 IT issue for 2020, topping the list once again. The top 10 higher-ed IT issues were previewed at EDUCAUSE 2019 in Chicago."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

EDUCAUSE's has called out the top 10 higher ed IT issues of the coming year, and, as usual, their predictions are quite solid. While the issues can be broken down into three major categories (simplification, innovation, and sustainability), they all address the challenges facing higher ed today.