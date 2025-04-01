High Praise for Pro AV: The April Worship Issue Is Here

This month, industry experts share secrets for better HoW audio and we visit the TGL Tour.

The cover to the SCN April House of Worship Issue.

April is here, and so is the latest issue of SCN. This month we focus on audio that sings heavenly praises in houses of worship, plus we take a tour of the SoFi Center as the TGL playoffs tee off and look at April's Pro AV newsmakers.

House of worship are an audio challenge. This month, experts chime in on how to achieve better house-of-worship audio with installations at Whitesburg Baptist Church, New Life Church, Westside Family Church, and more.

But that's not all. This month check out:

  • A pair of Executive Q&As from Multidyve and Scalable Display Technologies.
  • A look at the Samsung and L-Acoustics technology driving Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL.
  • The latest tech perspective from David J. Danto.
  • A look at how data is helping shape the modern workplace.
  • And a fond farewell to Skype.

Don't wait. Download you issue today!

SCN Pro AV Newsmakers in motion.

Pro AV Newsmakers: Samsung and Logitech Celebrate Five Years of Collaboration and More
For the fourth year, AV Technology has reached out to AV/IT manufacturers representing a cross-section of products and solutions serving corporate, higher education, government, hospitality, retail, and more to gain insight into company roadmaps and trends that could help drive design and purchasing decisions in 2025.

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT
Mark J. Pescatore, Content Director, Systems Contractor News

Editorial: A Farewell to Skype
