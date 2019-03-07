1 Beyond Debuts Automate Multi-Camera Media Processing Solutions

The What: 1 Beyond has announced its newest product line, 1 Beyond Automate multicamera media processing solutions for streaming, recording, and videoconferencing.

The What Else: Triggered by voice or simple selectable scenarios, the Automate product line automates camera motion and switching in addition to providing multi-window compositing and titling for meetings, conferences, panel discussions, lecture capture, distance learning, and corporate training.

The Automate family replaces the previous 1 Beyond Collaborate AVS and Automate RCS systems and software. The family of Automate solutions features four bundles that each include PTZ cameras, a multimedia processing system, and accessories.

Automate VX and Automate VX Pro solutions use the microphones in the room to identify the active speaker and provide voice-activated switching (VX) of the camera views.

Automate Select and Automate Select Pro solutions provide selectable, customizable layouts with automated camera control for different presentation scenarios.

“We have been recognized as having the most advanced videoconferencing and lecture capture technology, and now with four camera functions [power, setup, control, and configuration] over one Ethernet cable, we are the easiest to install,” said Terry Cullen, 1 Beyond CEO and founder.

Built into all Automate solutions is a multimedia processor that combines multiple video and content sources and supports superimposed titles and custom graphics. A graphical user interface allows for design of any layout, not just picture-in-picture or side-by-side. In addition to a broadcast quality output for conferencing, Automate solutions have a built-in encoder and recorder to enable multiple live streams, program recording, and ISO recording.

Voice-activated switching in Automate VX configurations is currently supported for Shure Microflex Advance (MXA910, MXA310) microphones and Shure Discussion Microphones (MXCW, MXC, DDS 5900, and DCS 6000). In addition, multiple types of microphones can be used with either the Shure P300 or Shure SCM820-DAN.

The Bottom Line: 1 Beyond Automate solutions are engineered to be easy to design into rooms of different sizes and layouts. Room presets can be saved for spaces that are divisible or have multiple furniture configurations. Up to seven cameras can be positioned anywhere.

1 Beyond Automate Select bundle is $9,595 and 1 Beyond Automate VX bundle is $12,995. These standard bundles include a three-input processing system and two PTZ-S20 cameras plus accessories. The Pro upgrade of each has seven inputs, double the storage, and includes IP cameras for power, setup, control, and configuration over Ethernet.