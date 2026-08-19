Radford University Turns to RF Venue for 'Flawless Audio'

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Going wireless removed trip hazards, cable ramps, and floor obstructions, creating a safer, cleaner environment that directly benefited guests using wheelchairs or mobility aids, catering staff, and event attendees.

The RF Venue system overcame difficult architectural limitations—where floor or overhead cable runs were impossible—delivering clean, delay-optimized audio for both the luncheon and gala speaker setups.

Eliminating long cable runs significantly reduced setup time, simplified logistics, and proved so successful that Midway Production Services integrated the system into more than 20 subsequent productions.

(Image credit: RF Venue)

Midway Production Services recently deployed the RF Venue RF PA Extension Kit, alongside RF Venue Diversity Fin antennas and DISTRO distribution systems, to solve audio challenges during two VIP fundraising events at Radford University in Virginia. By adopting this wireless approach, the production team eliminated extensive speaker cable runs across public walkways, delivering flawless, uninterrupted sound without creating safety hazards or aesthetic disruptions.

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The events included an informal luncheon and a formal black-tie gala. Radford University, recognized for academic excellence, innovative technology, and sustainability, hosted alumni, donors, and university leaders. Both gatherings demanded reliable wireless microphones and distributed loudspeaker coverage. However, the venue’s architecture offered no viable traditional cable paths. Floor runs would have obstructed heavy foot traffic, and overhead drops were impossible due to ceiling construction.

Midway paired RF Venue Diversity Fin antennas and DISTRO systems with the RF PA Extension Kit to power two Turbosound iP300 loudspeakers for the luncheon delay system. Later that evening, they used the same setup to feed the main array of Electro-Voice EV Evolve 50 speakers. The wireless link maintained pristine audio throughout both settings without requiring cables to be taped down or covered with ramps.

This cable-free solution proved vital for accessibility, as many guests relied on walkers, wheelchairs, or other mobility aids. Eliminating floor hazards created a safer, cleaner, and more welcoming environment.

“Clients rarely comment on the technology itself; they simply expect everything to work,” said Brian James, senior project manager for Midway Production Services. “This time was different: the client specifically noticed there weren’t any cables on the floor, and one guest with mobility challenges thanked us because navigating the venue was so much easier.”

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The kit also simplified logistics and reduced setup time by eliminating lengthy runs. Configuring the receiver's built-in delay timing took only minutes. Midway has since integrated the RF Venue system into over twenty subsequent productions with excellent results, praising its ability to streamline workflows while enhancing safety and guest comfort. Ultimately, the invisible technology allowed Midway to meet both technical demands and high event standards seamlessly.