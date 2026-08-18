Assistive Listening Technology Comes to Vue Cinemas Through Auri

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Vue, the largest cinema operator in the U.K. and Ireland, has installed Auri across 20 cinemas—covering over 28% of its total circuit admissions..

Guest experience next-generation Bluetooth Auracast technology.

The system installs quickly on walls or ceilings without requiring expensive venue retrofits or operational downtime.

(Image credit: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies)

In a major step forward for entertainment accessibility, Vue, the largest cinema operator in the U.K. and Ireland, is rolling out the innovative Auri assistive listening system across its locations. Co-developed by industry pioneers Listen Technologies and Ampetronic, Auri leverages Bluetooth Low Energy Auracast broadcast technology to deliver crystal-clear, personalized audio directly to moviegoers. The initial deployment spans 20 Vue cinemas, covering more than 28% of the circuit’s total admissions. This initiative reinforces Vue's commitment to combining premium comfort with technology to create an inclusive, top-tier big-screen experience for all patrons.

[Ready for the Virtual World]

“This installation of Auri in Vue Cinemas marks a major milestone in the adoption of Auracast technology within the cinema industry," said Craig Davey, national sales manager U.K. and Ireland, Ampetronic | Listen Technologies. "As one of the first large-scale deployments of Auracast in cinemas, it demonstrates how next-generation assistive listening technology can be seamlessly integrated into entertainment venues.

“The rollout highlights Vue’s commitment to improving accessibility and offering a more convenient and personalized listening experience. It also showcases the growing momentum behind Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast as the future standard for public venue accessibility.”

Auri transforms the cinema experience by offering a seamless "bring your own device" model. Moviegoers with Auracast-enabled hearing aids, cochlear implants, earbuds, or headphones can simply select the venue’s audio stream to receive low-latency, high-quality sound directly through their personal devices. For guests without compatible tech, dedicated Auri receivers paired with standard headphones are available to borrow. Beyond serving those with hearing loss, the system delivers audio descriptions for visually impaired guests and provides tailored sound options for neurodivergent individuals seeking a less overwhelming environment.

Narinder Shergill, general manager at Vue U.K. and Ireland, emphasized that partnering with Ampetronic and Listen Technologies helps remove barriers so audiences can focus on deeper emotional connections to the film. Auri joins a series of recent innovations at Vue, including spacious Ultra Lux recliner seating, EPIC premium large-format screens featuring HDR projection with Dolby Atmos sound, and streamlined retail concepts.

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From an operational standpoint, Auri provides a hassle-free, future-ready solution for venue operators. The system installs quickly without requiring structural retrofits or costly downtime. Compact black or white transmitters mount easily on walls or ceilings to blend into the decor while broadcasting to an unlimited number of devices within range. Operators manage the network using centralized Auri Manager software, and the system can operate alongside legacy accessibility setups.

Craig Davey, national sales manager for Ampetronic and Listen Technologies, highlighted the deployment as a landmark milestone for Auracast adoption in the entertainment industry. Vue joins other notable U.K. venues utilizing Auri, including Brighton Station, the University of Oxford, and the Birmingham Hippodrome. As consumer adoption of Bluetooth LE Audio devices continues to accelerate, Vue’s proactive installation positions the chain as a leader in modern, accessible cinema.