Murrieta Valley USD Continues to Innovate with Extron AV, Raptor Technologies

What to know:

Murrieta Valley USD is a long-time user of Extron classroom audiovisual systems and GlobalViewer Campus Communication Suite (GVCCS).

Raptor Connect is an integration platform developed by Raptor Technologies to enable native, bi-directional integration of its emergency alert system with a school’s other digital security systems, including GVCCS.

The result is a coordinated safety communication capability that strengthens emergency preparedness while remaining easy for staff to use under pressure.

Murrieta Valley Unified School District (Murrieta Valley USD) in Riverside County, California, serves 21,603 students in grades TK-12 on 21 campuses. With student safety a top priority, Extron and Raptor Technologies worked with MVUSD to integrate the public address functions of GlobalViewer Campus Communication Suite (GVCCS) with the emergency alert generation functions of Raptor Connect to deliver Emergency Management System (EMS) instructions.

[For Whom the Alarm Bell Tolls]

Raptor Connect is an integration platform developed by Raptor Technologies to enable native, bi-directional integration of its emergency alert system with a school’s other digital security systems, including GVCCS. It can activate an emergency response from a single point instead of activating separate systems. It streamlines digital emergency response activations, speeding notifications.

In the event of an emergency, alerts initiated by school personnel using the Raptor system automatically initiate pre-planned audible alerts developed and approved by the district and stored as public address announcement and bell presets within GVCCS. The announcements can be delivered immediately across campuses to provide clear, consistent guidance and are designed to reduce confusion, support calm decision making, and help ensure that everyone receives the same information at the same time. Alerts reach instructional spaces and common areas simultaneously, reinforcing situational awareness throughout the campus. GVCCS’s audio ducking function ensures that PA announcements override any other audio coming over the speakers in classrooms.

This integrated approach allows authorized personnel to initiate alerts quickly using familiar tools, supporting a fast response when every second matters. By relying on multiple communication pathways, the district helps ensure critical messages are delivered reliably, even in challenging circumstances.

"From concept, to design, to software development, culminating in going operational at our schools, Extron and Raptor Technologies worked together to get audible bell and paging EMS alerts up and running," said Jonathan Pratt, chief technology officer at Murrieta Valley USD. "We're very impressed with how rapidly Extron and Raptor responded, and with the performance of the integrated EMS capabilities.”

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Operation of the integrated GVCCS-Raptor EMS system is straightforward and intuitive, enabling swift response by MVUSD personnel in high-pressure situations. As alerts reach instructional spaces and common areas simultaneously, GVCCS’s audio ducking function ensures that emergency PA announcements override any other audio coming over the speakers in classrooms. By bringing together trusted communication and safety platforms, the district has enhanced its ability to deliver timely, district-wide alerts that help protect students, staff, and visitors.