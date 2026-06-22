How the Richmond Flying Squirrels Elevated Live Baseball Coverage

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have deployed five Grass Valley LDX 110 cameras at CarMax Park, elevating the game-day experience. The goal was to enhance the quality and consistency of the organization’s game broadcasts and livestreams, furthering the Flying Squirrels’ ability to deliver a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience for fans.

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The Flying Squirrels’ new production environment features five LDX 110 camera systems, including one unit in a wireless configuration, delivering the image quality, operational flexibility and broadcast-grade performance needed to support comprehensive live coverage throughout the venue. The deployment reflects the club’s continued focus on raising the quality and consistency of its live game coverage while also strengthening CarMax Park’s capabilities for live sports and event productions.

(Image credit: Grass Valley)

“There is nothing minor league about our capabilities using Grass Valley equipment,” said Flying Squirrels general manager Anthony Oppermann. “The overall broadcast and live event production is on a completely different level now. We’ve received very positive feedback from our fans and MLB partners on the quality of the broadcasts, livestreams and in-game presentation.”

The new workflow is further enhanced by Grass Valley’s Creative Grading technology, which allows operators to maintain a consistent and distinctive visual look throughout every game. Its intuitive graphical interface enables rapid adjustments without distracting operators from the live action, helping them stay focused on the moments that matter most. From high-speed plays to emotional crowd and player reactions, Creative Grading continuously supports optimal image quality while preserving the creative vision behind the production. The result is a richer, more immersive viewing experience that helps bring fans closer to the game.

The upgrade has positioned the Flying Squirrels among a small group of Minor League Baseball organizations operating with broadcast infrastructure typically associated with larger sports markets. The improved on-screen presentation has strengthened the club’s ability to deliver an engaging and visually consistent experience across streaming, broadcast and in-venue coverage.

“Fans expect a high-quality viewing experience regardless of market size,” said Greg Doggett, VP sports, North America at Grass Valley. “The Richmond Flying Squirrels are demonstrating how regional sports organizations can adopt the same caliber of technology used across top-tier live sports to deliver stronger coverage, more engaging broadcasts and greater long-term operational value.”