What to know:

d&b Soundscape was selected to elevate the worship experience to a more impactful and immersive environment.

The d&b audiotechnik system installed by Fresh Tech for Central Assembly of God comprises five 24S point source loudspeakers for the main sanctuary and six B6 subwoofers in inframode, with eight 5S point source used for fills. A pair of 40D amplifiers with a DS10 audio network bridge power the main speakers and subwoofers, while two 5D amplifiers support front and out fills. Processing is provided by the DS100 Signal Engine with En-Scene software, all managed via the R1 Remote Control software.

Other equipment in the system includes solutions from Allen & Heath, NETGEAR AV, and Dante networks.

How Central Assembly of God Elevates Worship Sound with d&b audiotechnik

Central Assembly of God recently installed an advanced d&b audiotechnik Soundscape system in an effort to create a more inviting and engaging setting. The final result elevated the worship experience to a more impactful and immersive environment. Installed by performance audiovisual integrator Fresh Tech, the system includes the DS100 Matrix Processor with En-Scene spatial processing to deliver consistency across the octagonal-shaped sanctuary and provide an immersive worship experience at every seat.

[Now Available: The Integration Guide to House of Worship]

With a 20-year-old sound system combined with outdated implementation practices, Central Assembly faced the challenge of a system that could not deliver consistent coverage across its uniquely shaped sanctuary. “With the old system, if it sounded good in the front, it was way too quiet in the back” Brandon Cecil, founder and head designer of Fresh Tech. “They were opting to run their PA on the quiet side, which affected their congregation’s ability to hear the message and be moved by the worship band.”

Central Assembly’s worship Pastor, Adam Brock, was determined to improve the situation. He had already budgeted for a more traditional left/right configuration from d&b audiotechnik when Cecil invited him to hear a Soundscape demonstration at the nearby Allison Park Church.

“I told Cecil that there wasn’t another solution I’d be willing to install at Central Assembly of God," Brock said. "I loved it and immediately called our leadership to say that for the modest price increase of a Soundscape system, it’d be a misstep if we didn’t make this decision for the church.”

Fresh Tech, known for their expertise in immersive mixing and d&b audiotechnik systems, worked closely with Central Assembly of God to design a Soundscape system that would meet their specific needs, while maintaining the established budget.

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“Because of the depth and consistency of d&b’s product offerings, we were able to design a cost-effective solution," explained Cecil. "Designing in ArrayCalc enabled us to achieve full coverage for the room with the minimum number of speakers needed. ArrayCalc combined with d&b’s flexible rigging hardware also simplified the install by allowing us to use existing fly points from their previous system.”

(Image credit: d&b auditotechnik)

The new Soundscape system with the En-Scene module provides Central Assembly of God with spatial audio capabilities that accurately positions each instrument and vocal within the sound field. The result is a more dynamic and detailed sound environment that feels natural, giving each worship performance new depth and presence. Now, said Brock, you can hear everybody, where in the past, that may not have been the case.

“Spatialization and immersion are great, and they’re synonymous with Soundscape, but another huge benefit is the clarity and consistent coverage it brings,” commented Cecil. “I can’t think of anything better for houses of worship. The audio system should complement the ultimate message being conveyed. You want everyone to experience the same thing. A shared experience builds community and by bringing Soundscape to Central Assembly of God, we’ve provided a consistent experience to their entire congregation.”

The results of the Soundscape installation have been overwhelmingly positive. Brock reports that the church has heard many comments that “this is the best the band has ever sounded,” which he expected, but comments from the older generation of the congregation took him by surprise.

“They said they more than ever understood the message during teaching time. I knew that musically we’d have a big jump in quality, but I didn’t expect the improvement in voice intelligibility," Brock concluded. "Our new d&b audiotechnik system is a gigantic leap from where we were. Many churches might think it’s a big hurdle to get into Soundscape, but it’s not as costly or difficult as it might seem, and well worth it when you consider the benefits.”