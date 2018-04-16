Four Reasons Room Scheduling Platforms Simplify Collaboration

Let’s imagine a scenario. Your business meeting is the epitome of collaboration, where great minds get together to discuss what makes your business tick, the entire team sharing ideas and making a brilliant plan. Yet, during the think tank of your dreams, you are interrupted by the next team, who seems to have forgotten to check the conference room schedule. Insisting that the meeting must happen, yours is shut down and you hope that you remember where you left off.

Does this sound familiar? Offices and meeting spaces are often chaotic, especially in booming businesses. Trying to keep track of which conference rooms are in use can be very difficult – more complicated than it needs to be.

New tech like room scheduling platforms can help. These platforms are designed to create an easier and more effective way to schedule meetings and keep track of which meeting places are in use to avoid the above scenario. True collaboration should be simple, and these platforms deliver. Here are four reasons why room scheduling platforms simplify collaboration.

Scalability

It is critical to be scalable in business today. This includes your strategy, your goals, and your tools. Room scheduling platforms are built to offer scalability, no matter the current size of your business. The room schedulers will fit, no matter the number of rooms or the size of your staff.

Options such as the meeting room booking by Condeco offer a 100 percent scalable solution to fit your business, no matter how fast or slow your growth. According to Pam Hildebrand, Condeco’s web services manager, “We’re seeing a major improvement in meeting room booking efficiency. With around 90 percent adoption rate in just one month, due to ease-of-use and the digital touchscreens, we’re already observing a positive change in behavior in how people book and manage their meetings.”

Flexible Integration

The word flexible is music to business’ ears, especially when tech grows so fast. Room scheduling platforms are created to work seamlessly with your other tools such as Office 365 and Google Suite. This means that your unified collaboration (UC) strategy doesn’t have to change to implement these platforms. Your team can collaborate through the UC channel and schedule meetings using the platform at the same time.

The best part? Some of these tools can interact and integrate with standard calendar platforms, allowing you to book meeting rooms from anywhere. The Creston Enterprise Room Scheduling tool, for example, allows you to book meetings in the hallway, in the room and from your mobile device using the application. Your favorite calendar works seamlessly to give you the best overall view of the rooms available, while not sacrificing a quality platform.

Plug-and-Play Speed

A slow solution for collaboration isn’t a solution at all. Room scheduling tools should offer plug-and-play speed, working as soon as you need them, where you need them. They are incredibly easy to install and even easier to connect. Most of the features of the solution such as the mobile applications can be downloaded and then used straight away. There isn’t much of a learning curve, allowing your employees to book meeting rooms and make changes efficiently, without the overwhelming cost of extra training.

Optimization

Room scheduling platforms give you and your employees a chance to truly optimize your meeting room space for the best usage. Tools such as the Condeco from above, offer reporting that gives detailed intelligence on room and resource usage and user activity. Using this information, the platform can help you decide what meeting room space you need, instead of using space that you don’t. The result? Money saved in resources and the decrease of overhead costs.

These platforms also offer video conferencing for those outside of the meeting space and optimized visitor management to keep track of meeting invites and visitor passes. Are you the host? They can also notify you of arrivals as they come.

Meetings and conferences are a huge part of collaboration within your business. By optimizing your space by creating an easier way to schedule rooms, collaboration will go on without fail. Room scheduling platforms offer flexibility for scalability and integration with speed and agility for busy and booming business.

