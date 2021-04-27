The Technology Manager's Guide to Streaming

(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW

An Urgent Need

“Here to stay” is shaping up to be the mantra ushering in the new era of work and education, communication, and collaboration. Manufacturers discuss how AV/IT directors and managers can deploy a well-designed and robust streaming media ecosystem to ensure a hybrid workforce’s real success.

Touch-Free Teamwork

Since the pandemic hit, the AV/IT industry has been hard at work developing and reengineering products and solutions to enable a touchless environment for when we return. Read case studies and insight from manufacturers on the process of this evolution.

57 Streaming Tips From the Experts

If there are hundreds of ways to stream, there are undoubtedly thousands of potential tips to add to your arsenal. We asked 19 industry experts to share what they felt were the three most essential tips to impart to AV/IT managers as they embark on streaming everything from meetings to town halls to commencement ceremonies.

New Products

A roundup of the latest solutions for professional-quality streaming.

Download the Technology Manager's Guide to Streaming today.