The Latest Pro PTZ Cameras

Here we are, one year into working from home. With the worlds of business and education still relying on videoconferencing for survival, the time has come to take the experience to a higher level. Whether you’re considering providing employees with a pro-quality camera for their home offices, or simply upgrading the hardware in your boardrooms, there’s a lot of new advancements to parse.

To help you in this, we’ve rounded up the latest models of PTZ and pro cameras for videoconferencing and streaming applications.

Angekis Saber Plus USB3

(Image credit: Angekis)

The Angekis Saber Plus USB3 camera provides direct, driverless connection to soft codecs like Zoom, Teams, and Webex. The full HD-resolution lens system with 12x optical zoom provides high-quality images for your video calls. In addition to the USB3 output, the Saber Plus also has simultaneous 3G-SDI, HDMI, and network stream (RTMP, RTSP, and optional NDI|HX) outputs. Conferencing apps like Zoom with FECC (Far End Camera Control) can take control of the camera when connected via USB while almost any AV control system can connect via the serial or PoE+ enabled Ethernet ports using the industry-standard VISCA protocol. An inbuilt web server provides users with not only control but a video preview available to any device with a modern web browser.

ClearOne UNITE 50 4K AF

(Image credit: ClearOne)

The ClearOne UNITE 50 4K AF camera is a major upgrade over traditional webcams and introduces ClearOne’s Auto-Framing technology that automatically frames meeting participants to maximize screen use through intelligent image algorithms and ePTZ automation. With 4K video quality at 30Hz, auto-focus capability, 4x digital zoom, more than 8 megapixels of total resolution and an ultra-wide 110-degree field of view, the UNITE 50 4K AF ePTZ is equally capable of delivering high image quality from a home office as it is at capturing all participants in an office boardroom. ClearOne’s UNITE 50 4K AF is well suited for managers or executives who require the absolute best remote video presentation available.

HuddleCamHD Pro

(Image credit: HuddleCamHD)

With today’s virtual work, learn, and entertain movements, having the right videoconferencing equipment is important. The HuddleCam Pro (USB 3.0), certified by Zoom Video Communications, and the Pro IP (4K NDI) electronic PTZ webcams come with a handheld IR remote to control PTZ functions and feature 4K video with a dual-microphone array. The HuddleCamHD Pro and Pro IP webcams can clamp to a monitor, attach to a tripod, or mount to a wall delivering a simplified videoconferencing and live streaming solution for any application.

Jabra Panacast

(Image credit: Jabra)

The Jabra Panacast is an intelligent 180-degree panoramic 4K plug-and-play camera for videoconferencing. PanaCast integrates three 13-megapixel cameras, stereo microphones, and advanced software to deliver video coverage, audio capture, and data sensing. The camera mounts on top of any digital display or on a wall with available mounting hardware. The USB-C connection allows connection to any compatible device or display for instant setup and mobile meeting capability. PanaCast is compatible with all leading collaboration software providers and is certified for use with Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Intelligent Zoom automatically zooms in whenever meeting participants are present, optimizing screen real-estate, and features like Whiteboard Sharing and PeopleCount help make meetings more productive.

JVC KY-PZ100

(Image credit: JVC)

Designed to be used as a standalone camera or as part of a multi-camera system, the JVC KY-PZ100 features JVC’s IP communications engine. Power, control, and streaming are all possible via Wi-Fi, 4G-LTE, or cabled LAN via a single Ethernet cable. The optional RM-LP100 controller is also available for camera management. The JVC KY-PZ100 also offers 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs, along with a wide array of low-latency broadcast quality streaming video and two-channel audio. Additionally, a newly developed image sensor and 30x optical zoom produce high-quality images in all lighting conditions. Onboard HD recording to micro SDHC/SDXC and the ability to transfer to an external server is also available. It features JVC’s direct-drive mechanism for smooth, quiet, and precise slow to fast positioning with up to 100 presets.

Konftel Cam10

(Image credit: Konftel)

The Konftel Cam10 is a business-class webcam for desktop users with a wide 90-degree viewing angle, HD video output, and dual microphones. The portable Konftel Cam10 is suited for both home and traditional office environments, as well as for users with single or multiple external displays. Placed in an optimal position on top of the main screen, it promotes a natural viewing experience. The Konftel Cam10 uses a standard damping bracket for stable installation, while there’s the option of tripod mounting for alternative camera placements. The webcam’s notable features include 1080p resolution, 4x digital zoom, autofocus, a built-in privacy shutter, and USB 2.0 connectivity. The webcam is also Climate Neutral Certified.

Lifesize Icon 500

(Image credit: Lifesize)

The Lifesize Icon 500 is a fully integrated meeting room system (camera, codec, and Lifesize Phone HD) purpose-built for 4K video, HD audio, and 4K content sharing that extends the meeting experience from midsize and large rooms to an enterprise’s entire hybrid workforce. The Icon 500 now comes with a new capability called Lifesize Connect, which lets the room system interoperate with any cloud videoconferencing app or service—Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more—with no additional fees and only requiring a common HDMI cable or two. With Connect, teams can enjoy the performance of the Icon 500s while joining or hosting meetings with colleagues, customers, and partners on their cloud videoconferencing platform(s) of choice.

Logitech Rally Camera

(Image credit: Logitech)

With its industrial design and Ultra HD imaging system, Rally Camera is compatible with virtually any videoconferencing app and is well suited for professional meeting spaces of all shapes and sizes. Built into Rally Camera, Logitech RightSense technology proactively automates camera control to frame participants, no matter the distance from the lens. Right Light also optimizes light balance and prioritizes faces over objects to render natural-looking skin tones. Rally Camera’s whisper-quiet mechanical Pan/Tilt/Zoom, 15X HD zoom, expansive 90-degree diagonal field of view, and powerful 4K sensor captures every person in the room. Rally Camera prioritizes privacy by adjusting its lens to a parked position, pointing straight down, when not in use. In addition, whenever video is muted during a meeting, a status light illuminates red to affirm visual privacy.

Marshall Electronics CV730

(Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

The CV730 camera model from Marshall Electronics features a large professional-grade 4K sensor delivering 60Hz performance with smooth synchronous maneuverability and multiple transition speeds. Flexible simultaneous outputs include 12GSDI, HDMI2.0, and IP (HEVC) to plug into various workflows. The camera also has the added benefit of a USB port to plug directly into PC or Mac systems for videoconference and collaboration projects. The CV730 comes in two colors (black or white) as well as two IP options: one with IP/HEVC/SRT (CV730-BK/WH) and one with NDI|HX (CV730-NDI). Its one cable-to-camera setup option carries video, audio, control, power and tally over category cable for ease of setup. Marshall also offers a broadcast-style PTZ controller, the VS-PTC-IP, with precision joystick control and dedicated dials for adjusting exposure, white balance, focus, zoom speed, as well as a rocker switch control of zoom.

NewTek NDI PTZUHD

(Image credit: NewTek)

The NewTek NDI PTZUHD Camera transmits full 4K60 video directly to NDI-compatible receiving devices across a standard network. The PTZUHD allows content creators to capture and deliver UHD video with native support for resolutions up to 2160p60 using a 30X optical zoom lens and a high-quality Sony CMOS sensor. The PTZUHD camera features NDI|HX implementation for reduced latency output at low bandwidth, which puts less strain on the network. Requiring only a single Ethernet connection for setup, power, operation, and signal flow, digital media producers and content creators can explore new ways to evolve their productions into 4K. The camera pairs natively with the TriCaster Mini 4K and TriCaster TC1 for a configuration-free NDI experience.

Panasonic AW-UE100

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The Panasonic AW-UE100 integrated 4K60 PTZ camera supports a wide variety of IP transmission protocols, including high-bandwidth NDI, high-efficiency NDI|HX, and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), which maintains stability when transmitting high-quality video even in unstable network environments. The camera has a newly designed direct-drive motor for smooth pan and tilt movement. A wide-angle lens with a horizontal angle of view of 74.1 degrees enables a wide area to be shot from a limited installation space, and its 24x optical zoom maintains high image quality at high zoom ratios, permitting shooting in large indoor spaces. Using the RTMP/RTMPS function, the AW-UE100 PTZ can stream directly via a single cable to live broadcasting services such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live. The camera also includes the FreeD protocol to incorporate realistic virtual studio sets and elements into a live video workflow.

Poly Studio P Series

(Image credit: Poly)

The Poly Studio P Series is designed with today’s remote workforce in mind. The Poly Studio P Series includes the Poly Studio P5 Webcam for high-quality videoconferencing with 80-degree view, integrated privacy shutter, and automatic lighting compensation; the Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar with 4K resolution, AI technology, automatic camera framing, and Teams and Zoom certification; and the Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display with integrated ambient lighting, camera, and audio. Businesses, IT managers, and end users can manage devices from the cloud with the new Poly Lens Desktop App, or Poly+, an exclusive personal device support service.

Sony SRG-X Series

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 PTZ cameras incorporate a 4K Exmor R CMOS image sensor for high-quality images and natural color reproduction with minimal noise. The SRG-X400 is equipped with 40x zoom capability, while the SRG-X120 camera has a 12x zoom. The cameras also offer a built-in, high-resolution 4K lens to provide a wide viewing angle of up to 70 degrees for added flexibility. Both cameras support SDI, HDMI, and IP, and through an optional license, are equipped with NDI|HX capability, which provides a cost-effective option for IP-based live production, as well as compatibility with additional NDI solutions. The cameras can be paired with Sony’s Edge Analytics Appliance to provide an even more robust, interactive, and engaging experience for viewers and attendees. Both camera models are designed for use in a variety of corporate, education, healthcare, faith, and government applications.

Vaddio EasyIP

(Image credit: Vaddio)

Vaddio’s EasyIP product line features a full suite of endpoints to support conference rooms of all sizes. At the heart of the system is an EasyIP Decoder that pairs with up to four Vaddio EasyIP cameras and switches between the sources for a simplified multi-camera videoconferencing experience. The half-rack-size decoder can mount under the table to avoid the hassle and cost of too-short USB cabling from cameras to BYOD devices. Luxul brand switches provide the PoE+ and network connectivity to EasyIP products like the decoder, cameras, table, and ceiling microphones and ceiling or wall speakers. The EasyIP Cameras are professional grade AV-over-IP PTZ cameras that come in different optical zoom choices and PTZ motor performance, but all offer 16 custom presets, free remote management capabilities via the Vaddio Deployment Tool software, and a three-year warranty.