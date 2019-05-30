InfoComm 2019 will set the stage for the rest of the year with hundreds of new products being released at the show. Here are the signal management products you need to see at InfoComm 2019.

Image 1 of 11 Adder ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series Booth 2569 The ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000) is the world's first dual-head, high performance 4K IP KVM matrix over a single fiber.



Image 2 of 11 AJA KUMO 1616-12G Booth 1127 AJA’s KUMO 1616-12G compact router offers flexible, cost-efficient 12G-SDI routing. Features include 16x 12G-SDI inputs and 16x 12G-SDI outputs, with support for high frame rate and deep color workflows over SDI at up to 4K and 8K resolutions. Image 3 of 11 Analog Way LivePremier 4K/8K Live Presentation Systems Booth 1316 LivePremier is a full range of modular and scalable 4K/8K multiscreen presentation systems and videowall processors delivering uncompromising presentation experiences to high-end staging and premium system integration. Image 4 of 11 Atlona Omega AT-OME-MS42

Booth 3012 Atlona will debut the Omega AT-OME-MS42, a 4x2 matrix switcher that combines auto-switching for USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort, plus integrated display control and USB extension for 4K presentation and software video conferencing. Image 5 of 11 Aurora Multimedia IPX-TC3 Series

Booth 1931 Aurora Multimedia presents the only encrypted 4K60 4:4:4 10 Gbps AV over IP transceiver box and wall plates, utilizing their patent-pending IPBaseT technology based on the BlueRiver NT+ SDVoE platform. The IPX-TC3 Series complements the growing line of AV over IP products. Image 6 of 11 Biamp Parlé Beamtracking Microphones Booth 3742 Biamp’s Parlé Beamtracking ceiling and tabletop microphones feature industry-leading acoustic performance with zero setup. Patent-pending Beamtracking technology locks onto meeting participants as they move around, ensuring the highest quality experience. Image 7 of 11 Crestron DigitalMedia 4K60 4:4:4 HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder

Booth 1800 Crestron DM NVX is an AV-over-IP encoder/decoder that transports 4K60 4:4:4 video over standard Gigabit Ethernet. Now featuring Pixel Perfect Processing technology, NVX delivers a flawless image every time. Image 8 of 11 DVIGear DisplayNet DN-150 Booth 1725 The DisplayNet DN-150 series offers top-tier SDVoE Matrix Switching performance at an unprecedented value. Starting at under $1,000, it supports 4K/60 HDMI signals with zero artifacts and zero frame latency. Image 9 of 11 Gefen 4K Ultra HD 600 MHz 5x1 Multiformat Presentation Switcher Booth 1855 (Nortek Security & Control) Gefen's new presentation switcher, designed for collaboration spaces, offers a wide array of devices and inputs, giving users a convenient single point of contact for their AV sources and displays. It includes five independently switchable and embeddable audio inputs, a versatile microphone input with phantom power, audio breakout, and dual HDMI/HDBaseT outputs that provide all the right tools for creating a compelling and impactful AV presentation. Image 10 of 11 Hall Research VERSA-4K Booth 2949 4K Video Plus USB Extension—Point-to-Point and over LAN. VERSA-4K will extend and switch multiple HDMI video and USB data to an unlimited number of receivers on a simple Gigabit network. Bidirectional IR, RS-232, and auxiliary stereo audio are extended. Image 11 of 11 Kramer AFM-20DSP Booth 2929 The industry's first 20-port audio matrix with DSP and interchangeable inputs and outputs. AFM-20DSP provides configuration flexibility and eliminates I/O limitations with its 20 interchangeable analog audio ports. It also packs eight AEC channels, auto feedback suppression, Dante support, plus built-in Hi-Z and Lo-Z 120 W power amplification.