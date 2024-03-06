Roadmap 2024: Shure

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Susy Liem, Associate Vice President of Conferencing Product Management at Shure, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Susy Liem, Associate Vice President, Conferencing Product Management at Shure
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Susy Liem, Associate Vice President of Conferencing Product Management at Shure

Our philosophy at Shure is to provide customers with the tools they need to succeed while creating high-quality, reliable products that are built to last. The last few years have shown us that more than ever, customers need solutions that improve their ability to communicate and collaborate. 

We commissioned market research firm IDC to conduct a global study on the challenges facing businesses in the age of hybrid work. While most businesses understand that hybrid meetings remain essential for collaboration, we see clear differences in outcomes between those who embrace and prioritize quality hybrid working models and those who seek quick-fix solutions. 

The research found that businesses with higher maturity levels are more likely to have invested in high-quality audio equipment that is standardized across the organization. This results in an enhanced hybrid working experience for employees. Notably, of the businesses that are thriving financially, 72 percent use professional audio equipment, helping draw the correlation between high-quality audio and business success.

On the other hand, when hybrid meetings don’t incorporate the right technology for a smooth experience, employees are left frustrated, highlighting poor communication, impacting collaboration abilities, distracting employees, and contributing to low attention levels. This leads to overall poor performance within a business. With the right technology, businesses can improve the hybrid experience along with employee morale and satisfaction.

Having the right AV equipment and solutions in place helps improve the employee experience, productivity, and decision making—all key to a business’s success. Adding to our ecosystem of existing conferencing solutions, new products are on the horizon to support both AV/IT end users and integrators on their journeys to creating more equitable and effective meeting environments.

