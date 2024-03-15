Roadmap 2024: HP

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Beau Wilder, Global Head of Future Customer Experiences, Hybrid Work Solutions at HP

The success of any organization will depend on its adaptability to the ever-changing needs and work styles of its employees. Employees want flexibility, autonomy, inclusivity, and technology that enhances their collaborative capabilities and productivity.

At HP, we create technology that empowers employees to do their best work wherever they are. By leveraging more than a decade of workplace persona research, we have honed our ability to identify the right tools for various workstyle personas and workplace needs. Whether you work from home, in the office, or anywhere in between, we design our solutions to meet the demands of the modern-day workforce.

AI will become the collaboration technology standard for the future of work. Solutions that can scale, adapt, integrate, and be remotely managed will be at the forefront. HP and Poly have been in the AI space for decades. We integrate AI to enhance, not replace, the human experience. For example, HP | Poly’s DirectorAI technology automatically frames and captures speakers in a meeting, while NoiseBlockAI and Acoustic Fence technology block out unwanted noise. We will continue to leverage the power of AI-driven innovations that allow everyone to have a seat at the table—physically or virtually—so you can have your best meeting, every meeting.

A strategic focus on empowering employees to do their best work by investing in the right tools and technology integrations, and workspace transformation focused on the collaboration experience will be a top priority this year. At HP, our comprehensive portfolio of products can easily integrate with your existing tools and boost productivity. We want to help teams show up and stand out so everyone in the meeting feels seen and heard, from wherever they are.