Roadmap 2024: HARMAN Professional Solutions

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Colin Mahoney, Product Marketing Manager at HARMAN Professional Solutions

Our goal at HARMAN Professional is to develop innovative audio, video, control, and lighting solutions that create experiences which make life more productive and entertaining.

Our most recent product introductions from AMX prove we are on a clear trajectory toward open standards, interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use. The MUSE Automation platform is capable of simultaneously processing multiple standard scripting languages and supporting no-code and low-code development, opening the possibilities for technicians and IT managers of all skillsets to deliver advanced automation with the tools they’re most comfortable using. Varia touch panels have an app-based design which allows them to adapt to the unique needs of any environment. They are pre-loaded with apps that enable them to be used as standard AMX control panels or AMX Book Room Scheduling panels, of course, but they can also be configured as dedicated interfaces for Web apps or custom Android apps. And our new series of networked AV encoders and decoders, the N2600s and N3300s, both include support for Dante AV and an open control API.

In 2024, we will build upon these latest platforms, but we’re also proud to be introducing an entirely new open architecture DSP platform." —Colin Mahoney, Product Marketing Manager at HARMAN Professional Solutions

At the same time, we have built upon our core strengths of security and reliability. Our solutions include professional-grade hardware and leverage a common secure OS, the latest IP security and management technologies, and are put through the most rigorous government security testing.

In 2024, we will build upon these latest platforms, but we’re also proud to be introducing an entirely new open architecture DSP platform. The BSS Soundweb OMNI Series combines purpose-built hardware with intuitive software that offers the flexibility of centralized or distributed DSP. This platform shares many of the technologies seen in HARMAN products from AMX including the secure OS, open HControl communication protocol, and integrated MUSE control. The BSS Soundweb OMNI Series exemplifies our philosophy of open standards, interoperability, flexibility, and ease of use and will enable a new level of holistic installed AV solutions from HARMAN Professional.