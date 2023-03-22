Roadmap 2023: ZeeVee

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee (opens in new tab)

In 2023, ZeeVee will take the opportunity to introduce AV signal distribution products with feature and functionality enhancements, paying particular attention to security issues and further extending our range of products for all applications.

With SDVoE and other AVoIP signal distribution solutions living on IP networks, security concerns remain at the top of everyone’s list. We look to build on our established record of industry leadership in safeguarding network integrity—whether operating on a dedicated network or on a shared internal network—with products we’ll be announcing in early 2023.

We will continue to answer the need for uncompressed signal distribution for LED wall deployments in corporate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, sports venues, and beyond with our ZyPer4K SDVoE encoders and decoders." —Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee

For years we have offered the industry’s most comprehensive range of AV signal distribution solutions—including uncompressed and compressed 4K codecs, RF modulation, and video streaming—meeting the needs of virtually any application. In 2023, we will extend this even further. First, in Q1, we will introduce products perfectly suited for AVoIP solutions in smaller deployments, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams rooms.

Third, with gamers being among the most demanding and discerning customers, they require AV solutions with the highest-resolution images and near-zero latency. We’ve made inroads here with our ZyPer4K in several international esports arenas, and predict this will become even more prevalent in 2023.

Finally, we expect our healthcare business to grow exponentially this year. This sector depends on high-resolution images and near-zero latency of SDVoE signal distribution provided by our medically certified family of ZyPer4K products.

During the course of the year, we will, as always, monitor customer feedback to meet their evolving needs.