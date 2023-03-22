Roadmap 2023: ZeeVee

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee (opens in new tab)

In 2023, ZeeVee will take the opportunity to introduce AV signal distribution products with feature and functionality enhancements, paying particular attention to security issues and further extending our range of products for all applications. 

With SDVoE and other AVoIP signal distribution solutions living on IP networks, security concerns remain at the top of everyone’s list. We look to build on our established record of industry leadership in safeguarding network integrity—whether operating on a dedicated network or on a shared internal network—with products we’ll be announcing in early 2023. 

We will continue to answer the need for uncompressed signal distribution for LED wall deployments in corporate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, sports venues, and beyond with our ZyPer4K SDVoE encoders and decoders." —Bob Michaels, Chief Executive Officer at ZeeVee

For years we have offered the industry’s most comprehensive range of AV signal distribution solutions—including uncompressed and compressed 4K codecs, RF modulation, and video streaming—meeting the needs of virtually any application. In 2023, we will extend this even further. First, in Q1, we will introduce products perfectly suited for AVoIP solutions in smaller deployments, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams rooms. 

Second, we will continue to answer the need for uncompressed signal distribution for LED wall deployments in corporate, hospitality, retail, entertainment, sports venues, and beyond with our ZyPer4K SDVoE encoders and decoders.

Third, with gamers being among the most demanding and discerning customers, they require AV solutions with the highest-resolution images and near-zero latency. We’ve made inroads here with our ZyPer4K in several international esports arenas, and predict this will become even more prevalent in 2023.

Finally, we expect our healthcare business to grow exponentially this year. This sector depends on high-resolution images and near-zero latency of SDVoE signal distribution provided by our medically certified family of ZyPer4K products. 

During the course of the year, we will, as always, monitor customer feedback to meet their evolving needs.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.