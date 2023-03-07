Roadmap 2023: Yamaha Unified Communications

By Cindy Davis
Holger Stoltze, Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Holger Stoltze, Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications (opens in new tab)

Yamaha Unified Communications’ 2023 philosophy will be a continuation of 2022’s: simplifying and perfecting the conferencing and collaboration experience.

The pandemic has made significant changes to the work environment. Hybrid work is putting new requirements on employees and employers. Without regulated in-office workdays, most employees are choosing to continue to work from home. Employers would prefer to see them return to work on a regular basis, however, incentives are needed to raise the employee’s interest in returning.

Personal workspaces need privacy, while open collaborative areas and meeting spaces need to be easily accessible." —Holger Stoltze, Senior Director of Technical Sales and Marketing at Yamaha Unified Communications

Essential to convincing employees to return is a well-designed work environment that, while increasing collaboration, also provides privacy for employees. Personal workspaces need privacy, while open collaborative areas and meeting spaces need to be easily accessible. Making the hybrid model of meeting spaces a success requires collaboration solutions that create meeting equity for both in-person and remote employees. Yamaha UC’s easy-to-use audio solutions allow for creating speech privacy in the office with revolutionary new technology, and the collaboration products enable equity between on-site and remote employees.

In 2023, Yamaha UC continues to help companies create these new, attractive office environments. We will accomplish this in three ways: by announcing new hardware, releasing upgraded firmware and user interface improvements for existing products, and expanding our partnerships.

Yamaha UC’s new hardware will satisfy the market’s demand for technology that can facilitate meaningful meetings in open workspaces by focusing on audio in the meeting area while reducing background sounds and noises. These solutions will successfully integrate external parties joining the meeting while amplifying internal participants. Furthermore, our upgraded firmware and user interface will simplify installation and integration, allowing novice and non-expert users to install, configure, and manage these systems in any environment. Finally, by expanding our partnership ecosystem, we will be able to provide seamless integration with additional technology to provide an all-in-one collaboration experience—in person or hybrid.

