Roadmap 2023: Sennheiser

Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President of Sennheiser, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2023 Roadmap. Part of AV Technology's Thought Leader Series.

Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President of Sennheiser
AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

With our strong heritage, Sennheiser is recognized as the go-to brand for quality audio in lecture spaces and meeting rooms globally, as proven by our growth over the years. As a German brand, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of engineering, testing, and quality. Our solutions are intuitive, agnostic, and audibly better while delivering true problem-solving capabilities. We have a deep understanding of our customer needs and pain points, and are actively developing solutions to future-proof enterprise audio for 2023 and beyond.

Now in 2023, hybrid and remote work has been established as the new normal, and the AV and IT worlds continue to converge." —Ron Holtdijk, Executive Vice President of Sennheiser

Now in 2023, hybrid and remote work has been established as the new normal, and the AV and IT worlds continue to converge. We see a growing demand for smarter and more inclusive solutions that can do more than provide good quality audio to users. On the education front, there is a similar demand for solutions that allow schools to provide the same or comparable experience to students regardless of whether they are in the classroom or connecting remotely. 

With this, we are excitedly planning to launch new hardware and software solutions this year that will improve the audio experience in a range of meeting spaces and classrooms, while remaining sustainable and actively lowering our carbon footprint from production to installation. These forthcoming solutions will ensure that in-person and remote meeting participants or virtual students always get that “as if they were there” audio experience to facilitate stronger engagement and inclusivity. Sennheiser’s 2023 roadmap will also bring forward new cutting-edge features and innovative integrations, all at a compelling price point.

